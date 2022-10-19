Read full article on original website
How to mute notifications on Google Pixel Watch
The Google Pixel Watch is a pretty good first attempt from Google, at a smartwatch. But it’ll still notify you on your wrist, even when you’re on your phone. Luckily, Google has added a way for you to mute notifications on your phone and on your watch depending on if you are using your phone or wearing your watch. So that’s what we’ll be explaining how to do today.
Mark Zuckerberg Takes A Dig At iMessage On Instagram
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has addressed the rivalry between WhatsApp and iMessage while saying that the Meta-owned messaging app is still more secure and private than the Apple-owned app. WhatsApp and iMessage are two of the most popular messaging apps for Android and iOS platforms, and each comes with a...
Samsung Pushes New Android 13 Beta Updates To Galaxy S21 & Note 20
Samsung‘s Android 13 beta testing is moving along nicely. The company launched the beta program for the Galaxy S22 series in August and has since opened it up for several other Galaxy devices. It has also released multiple beta builds to most of those devices. With just a few days left for the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update, Samsung has now rolled out new beta updates to the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Note 20.
Samsung Is Secretly Working On A New AR Product
Samsung may have a new AR (augmented reality) product in the works. Dutch publication GalaxyClub spotted the product in development with the model number SM-I120, but details are scarce. It is likely a pair of AR glasses, though we can’t rule out the possibility of a more sophisticated headset.
YouTube Premium Family Plan Gets Price Hike Of Over 25%
Google has announced a price hike for the YouTube Premium family plan. It will now cost $22.99 per month in the US, a jump of more than 25 percent from the current price of $17.99 per month. The company recently sent emails to subscribers notifying them of this price hike.
How To Edit PDF Text And Image On Mac In 2022
PDF files are widely used for academic purposes to create projects, assignments, and research reports. To ensure that your assignments or projects in a PDF format are professionally edited, you would require a powerful free PDF editor. For MacBook users, you should consider a professional PDF editor that consists of all basic and advanced functions.
How To Transfer Your Stadia Game Saves To PC
Even though Stadia shuts down near the end of January 2023, you can still transfer your game saves to PC if you have the PC to transfer them to, and the desire to go through the process. The process isn’t lengthy but it’s not as simple as uploading save data to the cloud then downloading it on another platform. Unfortunately, there are a few more steps than that.
Samsung & TikTok To Roll Out StemDrop Feature
Samsung has announced a partnership with the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok to launch a new music-driven feature called StemDrop. Samsung describes the feature as “a new international music discovery format” that is going to revolutionize global music collaboration. According to the company announcement, StemDrop goes live on TikTok...
Snapchat+ Users Will Be Able Choose When Their Stories Expire
Snapchat+ has been gaining useful and fun features since its release, and it’s not slowing down. Another new feature will let Snapchat+ users choose when their stories expire, according to Engadget. This is something that a lot of users will definitely love. If you don’t know what Snapchat+ is,...
The New Oppo Foldables Just Had Their Specs Leaked
Oppo is one of the few companies that can give Samsung’s foldables a run for their money. It looks like the Chinese company is getting ready to launch its next duo of foldable phones, and they just had their specs leaked. These specs show us some powerful devices coming down the pipeline.
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 Is Here & You Can Download It Now
Google has just released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3, and you can download it now if you have a compatible Pixel device. You’ll also need to be a part of the Android beta program. Otherwise you won’t receive an over-the-air update to install the software even if you use a compatible device. To join the Android beta program, Google recommends heading to the official beta enrollment web page to get started.
India May Force Google To Allow Third-Party App Stores In Play Store
India really wants Google to allow third-party app stores in the Play Store. India actually fined Google over it. We’re talking about a $161.9 million fine here. India is trying to force Google to allow more competition in the Play Store. India’s competition regular has been investigating Google for...
Some users seeing OLED Burn-In on Google Pixel Watch after 1 week
The Google Pixel Watch has been out right around a week at this point, having launched last Thursday, October 13. And we’re still learning about the Pixel Watch. Like OLED burn-in. We’ve seen a few people on Reddit talking about it, and now we’re seeing it from YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, who posted on Twitter overnight about it.
Android 13 (Go Edition) Brings Material You To Budget Phones
Google has just announced Android 13 (Go edition), a build of Android 13 for budget smartphones. It has been five years since Android (Go edition) was announced, and Google said that there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go. Android 13 (Go edition) is now...
Verizon Starts Selling Samsung's Rugged Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
Samsung‘s latest rugged smartphone, the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro, is now available in the US. Verizon is the first carrier to sell the phone stateside. The handset debuted in Europe earlier this year, in July. Verizon is targeting the Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro to business customers. Calling it an...
First OPPO Flip Phone Is Coming, And Here Are Its Specs
OPPO is planning to launch its first flip phone aka clamshell foldable smartphone in the near future, and its specs have just surfaced. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster. The first OPPO flip phone is coming, and its specs just surfaced. He claims that the device...
Visible Fixes Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro eSIM Issues
Some users have been having problems activating their new Pixel 7 series handsets on Visible’s network via eSIM. Well, you’ll be glad to know that Visible fixed Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro eSIM issues with the latest update. Visible has fixed Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro...
October Update Is Live For Samsung's Galaxy A32 & Galaxy A72
Samsung‘s Galaxy A32 and Galaxy A72 smartphones are receiving a new software update. The 2021 mid-rangers are picking up the October 2022 Android security patch with this release. The latest security update has already been rolled out to dozens of other Galaxy devices. As of this writing, the October...
Frame Rate Mathing Is On Chromecast, But You Can't Use It
Android 12 has landed on the Google Chromecast, and it comes with the new Google Chromecast with Google TV. This platform update didn’t bring too many major changes, but it did bring a handful of useful additions. The main change, frame rate matching, is here, but you can’t really use it on your Chromecast device just yet.
Microsoft Is Working On Android 13 Support For Windows 11
Microsoft is reportedly working on bringing Android 13 support to Windows 11 which will introduce new features for apps to the PC platform. When Microsoft initially announced Windows 11 it revealed that it would add native support for Android apps without the need for software like Bluestacks and other similar Windows applications.
