Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
US midterms and the 'election deniers' threatening democracy
From the Pacific coast to the eastern seaboard, election denialism has seeped from US state capitols into village halls, bars and living rooms -- sickening the US body politic and threatening democracy itself. Lobby group States United Action estimates that 58 percent of the population, living in 29 states, has an election denier running to oversee their elections.
Leader of New U.S. Treasury 'Racial Equity' Committee Sparks Controversy
A new equity committee at the U.S. Department of Treasury has sparked controversy and drawn the scrutiny of lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The Treasury Department said in the Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity that it would “advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color.”
BRIAN KILMEADE: If the past is indicative of the future, midterm elections aren't looking good for Dems
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade takes a look back at history and how the political landscapes have impacted midterm elections in his monologue on "One Nation."
Single Debate Between Murray and Smiley set for Next Week
It appears as if U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will meet in only one debate before the Nov. 8 general election. Murray and Smiley are schedule to debate on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
