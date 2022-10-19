TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Alabama’s defense continued its domination of No. 24 Mississippi State in a 30-6 victory Saturday night. The Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from their first loss of the season, a 52-49 defeat to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama defenders got a measure of redemption after giving up more points than any Alabama team since 1907. The Tide appears back on track after the loss, especially the defense. “To me, that’s a start,” Tide coach Nick Saban. “It’s kind of time to answer the bell and now the challenge is we need to build on that.”

