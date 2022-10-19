Read full article on original website
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
No. 6 Alabama's defense stymies No. 24 MSU, 30-6
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Alabama’s defense continued its domination of No. 24 Mississippi State in a 30-6 victory Saturday night. The Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from their first loss of the season, a 52-49 defeat to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama defenders got a measure of redemption after giving up more points than any Alabama team since 1907. The Tide appears back on track after the loss, especially the defense. “To me, that’s a start,” Tide coach Nick Saban. “It’s kind of time to answer the bell and now the challenge is we need to build on that.”
Cal Football: Washington Game Thread
Bears underdogs at home while trying to snap two-game Pac-12 losing streak.
