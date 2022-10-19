ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wibqam.com

Meth-related arrests made in Montezuma

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Several search and arrest warrants were made on Wednesday by the Parke County Sheriff’s Department and the Montezuma Town Marshall’s Office. The warrants were focused on the selling and purchasing of methamphetamine in and around the Montezuma area. During the search, four...
MONTEZUMA, IN
wibqam.com

I-70 reopened after a crash in Putnam Co.

UPDATE: All lanes are open according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the lane closures involved two separate accidents. The first was in Morgan County at the county line. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating the wreck and no details have been shared.
wibqam.com

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

Edinburgh woman dies after being hit by car in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – An Edinburgh woman died after being hit by a car in Columbus Wednesday night. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a report that a pedestrian had been hit on Indianapolis Road near Arcadia Drive. The driver, a 28-year-old Bersain J....
COLUMBUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy