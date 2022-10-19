ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu

The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
FanSided

Huntmaster Saber is coming to Xbox as an exclusive and fans should be mad

Huntmaster Saber may be an Xbox exclusive. Huntmaster Saber was part of the Imagined Order line of bosses in the early parts of Chapter 3, and he was easily among the best to fight and the coolest to look at. The feline-helmeted villain had a thermal scope rifle that was choice and his ability to teleport made him a hassle. As someone who loves using any thermal weapon, fighting him and getting it was a must for nearly every game.
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Devs Reveal Their Dream Spinoff Game

The developers at Infinity Ward apparently already have a good idea for where they’d take a potential Call of Duty spinoff. In an interview with IGN, Infinity Ward narrative director Jeffrey Negus and Modern Warfare 2 head writer Brian Bloom revealed their idea for a Call of Duty one-off, and it’d focus on a popular character from the series.
dexerto.com

Best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to get them

If you’re wondering what Pokemon TCG pack you should pick up next, look no further. Here are the best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to find them. The Pokemon Company has made a habit of releasing a few Pokemon TCG expansions each year. The sheer volume of TCG sets available can be daunting, but we’ve got you covered.
IGN

No Plans for a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Just Yet, Capcom Says

The Resident Evil series has experienced a huge REnaissance (or how about REvival?) in the last few years, with multiple new mainline entries and remakes. With modern remakes of 2, 3, and 4 on the books, some RE fans are hoping to see a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. According to Capcom, however, there are currently no plans to remake the 2000 Dreamcast title.
HappyGamer

New Gameplay Footage For The Resident Evil 4 Remake Has Been Released

Earlier this month, Capcom committed to hosting another Resident Evil demonstration, giving us our first glimpse at gameplay before the game’s official release on March 24, 2019. In it, we witness Leon Kennedy adventuring through the woods, where he eventually comes across a cabin that appears to have been abandoned. After that, he runs into a foe in the basement, and shortly after that; he is tossed out of a window.
IGN

Resident Evil 4 Is Up for Preorder

A from-the-ground-up remake of Resident Evil 4 is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and PC on March 24. It will follow in the tradition of the RE2 and RE3 remakes, bringing the original graphics, gameplay, and story up to a modern standard. It’s available to preorder now in three different variations, including the Resident Evil 4 collector’s edition. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of what comes in each edition, how much they cost, and more.
dexerto.com

Overworld shinies finally confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

It’s been confirmed that Shiny Pokemon will be visible from the overworld in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, which is a feature that many fans had been hoping for. There’s less than a month to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release on November 18, and small details are trickling out to give players an idea of what to expect from the franchise’s first open-world entry.
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl

Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy