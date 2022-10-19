Huntmaster Saber may be an Xbox exclusive. Huntmaster Saber was part of the Imagined Order line of bosses in the early parts of Chapter 3, and he was easily among the best to fight and the coolest to look at. The feline-helmeted villain had a thermal scope rifle that was choice and his ability to teleport made him a hassle. As someone who loves using any thermal weapon, fighting him and getting it was a must for nearly every game.

