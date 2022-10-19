Read full article on original website
Related
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
God of War Ragnarok can hit 120 FPS in one of four graphics modes
God of War Ragnarok is going to look incredible
Huntmaster Saber is coming to Xbox as an exclusive and fans should be mad
Huntmaster Saber may be an Xbox exclusive. Huntmaster Saber was part of the Imagined Order line of bosses in the early parts of Chapter 3, and he was easily among the best to fight and the coolest to look at. The feline-helmeted villain had a thermal scope rifle that was choice and his ability to teleport made him a hassle. As someone who loves using any thermal weapon, fighting him and getting it was a must for nearly every game.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Devs Reveal Their Dream Spinoff Game
The developers at Infinity Ward apparently already have a good idea for where they’d take a potential Call of Duty spinoff. In an interview with IGN, Infinity Ward narrative director Jeffrey Negus and Modern Warfare 2 head writer Brian Bloom revealed their idea for a Call of Duty one-off, and it’d focus on a popular character from the series.
dexerto.com
Best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to get them
If you’re wondering what Pokemon TCG pack you should pick up next, look no further. Here are the best Pokemon card packs to buy in 2022 and where to find them. The Pokemon Company has made a habit of releasing a few Pokemon TCG expansions each year. The sheer volume of TCG sets available can be daunting, but we’ve got you covered.
IGN
No Plans for a Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Just Yet, Capcom Says
The Resident Evil series has experienced a huge REnaissance (or how about REvival?) in the last few years, with multiple new mainline entries and remakes. With modern remakes of 2, 3, and 4 on the books, some RE fans are hoping to see a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica. According to Capcom, however, there are currently no plans to remake the 2000 Dreamcast title.
I can't stop pretending I'm Batman in this beautiful Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite map
This gorgeous Cyberpunk 2077 Fortnite map might be my new favorite walking sim
Upcoming Marvel games, from the new Iron Man game to Marvel's Wolverine
Every new Marvel game in development from 2K, EA, PlayStation Studios, Niantic, and more
New Gameplay Footage For The Resident Evil 4 Remake Has Been Released
Earlier this month, Capcom committed to hosting another Resident Evil demonstration, giving us our first glimpse at gameplay before the game’s official release on March 24, 2019. In it, we witness Leon Kennedy adventuring through the woods, where he eventually comes across a cabin that appears to have been abandoned. After that, he runs into a foe in the basement, and shortly after that; he is tossed out of a window.
IGN
Resident Evil 4 Is Up for Preorder
A from-the-ground-up remake of Resident Evil 4 is set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and PC on March 24. It will follow in the tradition of the RE2 and RE3 remakes, bringing the original graphics, gameplay, and story up to a modern standard. It’s available to preorder now in three different variations, including the Resident Evil 4 collector’s edition. Below, you’ll find a breakdown of what comes in each edition, how much they cost, and more.
Will 'Arkham Knight' Successor 'Gotham Knights' Run on the Steam Deck?
Bruce Wayne is dead and the Batman is gone and now it's time for his disciples to go out into Gotham City to fight back crime from retaking the city. That's right, Gotham Knights is just around the corner, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Article continues...
dexerto.com
Overworld shinies finally confirmed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
It’s been confirmed that Shiny Pokemon will be visible from the overworld in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, which is a feature that many fans had been hoping for. There’s less than a month to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet release on November 18, and small details are trickling out to give players an idea of what to expect from the franchise’s first open-world entry.
How to change characters in Gotham Knights
Wondering if you can change characters in Gotham Knights? You can, and here's how
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl
Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.
daystech.org
Resident Evil Showcase: Winters’ expansion, third-person mode and upcoming PS VR 2 features detailed
As promised by Capcom a couple of days in the past, we’ve seen what’s new for Resident Evil Village. Although a number of the upcoming updates had already been revealed to us beforehand, a number of particulars got about the way forward for this title. The Winter’s legacy...
Comments / 0