Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles, two commercial vehicles, and a truck towing a trailer were involved in the crash that happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive at around 8:54 a.m.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches police release name of victim killed in 3-vehicle crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Kenneth Walker, 61, of Timpson was pronounced dead at the scene following an incident involving a two commercial trucks and a passenger vehicle. According to a preliminary report by the...
KLTV
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
kjas.com
TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla
For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
Officials ID Timpson man killed in 3-car crash involving log truck in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson man was killed in a three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2006 Peterbilt pulling a car hauler was traveling south on Highway 59, also known as Stallings Drive, “when it attempted to make a U-turn from an improper lane.” A log […]
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
inforney.com
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85. According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a […]
KTRE
Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
KTRE

Timpson City Council member killed in Nacogdoches crash
Car reported stolen in the 90s pulled from pond in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A car that was reported stolen in the late 1990s was pulled from a pond in Trinity County, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. The car was first spotted with a drone and the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office assisted Texas DPS divers in retrieving the car. It was pulled from the […]
KLTV
Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
KLTV

Authorities practice active shooter drill at Marshall elementary school
KTRE
Car missing since 1996 found in Trinity County pond
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man who reported his car stolen 26 years ago finally got some answers in Trinity County. It was found at the bottom of a pond at the Alabama Creek Wildlife Management Area of the Davy Crockett National Forest. “It’s an old rock pit,” Trinity...
KLTV
Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
KLTV

Son of Tyler pastor pleads guilty to assisting father in defrauding elderly couple
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was arrested after a traffic stop became a drug bust in Trinity County. In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Deputy Moore conducted a traffic stop on a Mercedes heading east on Highway 94 for a traffic violation. Deputies Moore and Costa became suspicious of the driver, […]
KLTV
Former Angelina County road engineer indicted for offenses while employed with City of Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County grand jury has indicted the former county road engineer for alleged offenses during his time as a City of Lufkin employee. Online judicial records show Charles Norman Walker Jr., 53, of Lufkin, is charged with misapplication of fiduciary property and theft of property. He was indicted on Oct. 13.
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
KLTV
Whitehouse police report missing girl found
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Police Department reports a missing 12-year-old girl has been found. Chief Paul Robeson said no arrests will be made in connection to the case.
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
