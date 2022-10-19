Read full article on original website
District XI High School Volleyball Playoff Schedule
Schedule for Schuylkill County teams competing in the District XI High School Volleyball Playoffs. 1A - Tri-Valley vs. Salem Christian @ Salem Christian - 5:30pm. 2A - Executive Education vs. Panther Valley @ Panther Valley - 5:30pm. Thursday, October 27th, 2022. 1A - Nativity BVM vs. winner of Tri-Valley vs....
Machalik, Bombers overcome Raider rally
The instructions from Palmerton coach Chris Walkowiak to his team were simple. After watching Tamaqua rally from a three-touchdown deficit to tie the Bombers early in the third quarter, Walkowiak’s words to his players were “let’s buckle up.”. The Bombers did exactly that. Just two plays after...
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
Palmerton erupts in second half
Being timid in soccer is just not a way to win games. Pamerton came out slow in its Colonial League semifinal game against Saucon Valley, and learned quickly that something had to change. That message was delivered by coach Dave O’Brien at halftime, and the players turned it into six...
Schuylkill League Crowns Soccer and Volleyball Champions
On Thursday night, three games decided the boys and girls Schuylkill League Soccer Champions as well as the Volleyball Champions. The Schuylkill League Soccer Championships were played North Schuylkill's Ghosh Orthodontics Field at Spartan Stadium. The Boys were up first that pitted Blue Mountain for Nativity BVM. Blue Mountain would...
Pottsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 21st, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat
TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School
At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Man Wanted by Lehigh County and Probation Taken into Custody in West Penn Township
A man wanted in Lehigh County was taken into custody during a traffic stop in West Penn Township. According to West Penn Township Police, on Thursday, October 20th, 2022, officers stopped a vehicle after receiving a hit on the license plate reader for a suspended registration. The driver, identified as,...
I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
Tractor trailer rollover closes I-80 eastbound in Northumberland and Montour counties
UPDATE: I-80 easbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties -- Northumberland/Montour, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville / Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville / Route 54) in Montour County, due to a tractor trailer rollover. A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Check ongoing conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks
HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
Students rock their education in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
