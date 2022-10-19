UPDATE: I-80 easbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties -- Northumberland/Montour, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville / Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville / Route 54) in Montour County, due to a tractor trailer rollover. A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Check ongoing conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO