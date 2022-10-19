ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
skooknews.com

District XI High School Volleyball Playoff Schedule

Schedule for Schuylkill County teams competing in the District XI High School Volleyball Playoffs. 1A - Tri-Valley vs. Salem Christian @ Salem Christian - 5:30pm. 2A - Executive Education vs. Panther Valley @ Panther Valley - 5:30pm. Thursday, October 27th, 2022. 1A - Nativity BVM vs. winner of Tri-Valley vs....
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Machalik, Bombers overcome Raider rally

The instructions from Palmerton coach Chris Walkowiak to his team were simple. After watching Tamaqua rally from a three-touchdown deficit to tie the Bombers early in the third quarter, Walkowiak’s words to his players were “let’s buckle up.”. The Bombers did exactly that. Just two plays after...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton erupts in second half

Being timid in soccer is just not a way to win games. Pamerton came out slow in its Colonial League semifinal game against Saucon Valley, and learned quickly that something had to change. That message was delivered by coach Dave O’Brien at halftime, and the players turned it into six...
PALMERTON, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill League Crowns Soccer and Volleyball Champions

On Thursday night, three games decided the boys and girls Schuylkill League Soccer Champions as well as the Volleyball Champions. The Schuylkill League Soccer Championships were played North Schuylkill's Ghosh Orthodontics Field at Spartan Stadium. The Boys were up first that pitted Blue Mountain for Nativity BVM. Blue Mountain would...
POTTSVILLE, PA
High School Football PRO

Pottsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Southern Lehigh High School football team will have a game with Pottsville Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
POTTSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
slspotlight.com

Señora Markwich Leaving Southern Lehigh High School

At the end of September, Southern Lehigh Spanish and ESL teacher Mrs. Megan Markwich made the decision to resign from her position. In her new position, she will be teaching Spanish to elementary students at Bethlehem Area School District. “I’ll miss the connections I’ve made with my students,” she said,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

I-80 eastbound reopens after crash in central PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 80 has reopened after it was closed after a tractor-trailer crash in central PA Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 eastbound was closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville/Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville/Route 54) in Montour County. Drivers were being detoured to Routes 54 […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Tractor trailer rollover closes I-80 eastbound in Northumberland and Montour counties

UPDATE: I-80 easbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties -- Northumberland/Montour, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between Exit 215 (Limestoneville / Route 254) in Northumberland County and Exit 224 (Danville / Route 54) in Montour County, due to a tractor trailer rollover. A detour using Route 254 and Route 54 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Check ongoing conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem man dies after trash truck mishap in Berks

HEREFORD TWP., Pa. — A Bethlehem man picking up trash died on the job in Berks County early Friday morning. Scott L. Fichter stopped his trash truck at the top of the Schultz Road cul-de-sac in Hereford Township around 5:30 a.m. to pick up a customer's trash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Palmerton Hospital ceremony set

It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Students rock their education in Danville

DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
DANVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy