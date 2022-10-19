Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Unlocking hidden connections between cell death and inflammation
As researchers glean new insights into the dynamic inner world of the human immune system, it has become increasingly clear that mitochondria are critical regulators of how our bodies respond to disease. Beyond their traditional job as "powerhouses of the cell," mitochondria play key roles in the lives—and importantly, deaths—of...
Phys.org
Particle physics pushing cancer treatment boundaries
Researchers at Europe's science lab CERN, who regularly use particle physics to challenge our understanding of the universe, are also applying their craft to upend the limits to cancer treatment. The physicists here are working with giant particle accelerators in search of ways to expand the reach of cancer radiation...
Phys.org
New strategy enables targeted treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
The high level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) microenvironment and its persistent inflammatory nature can promote damage to joints, bones, and the synovium. Strategies that integrate effective RA microenvironment regulation with imaging-based monitoring could lead to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of RA. A...
Phys.org
Prions induce toxic huntingtin oligomers
Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's or Huntington's disease are characterized by the deposition of protein clumps, so-called protein aggregates, in the brains of patients. Even though disease-relevant proteins—such as the huntingtin protein in Huntington's disease—are present in all cells of the human brain, aggregates of huntingtin form in a specific region of the brain during the initial stage of the disease.
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance testing no longer impeded by time
Significant time is needed to determine the drug susceptibility profile of a bacterial infection. Now, researchers from Nara Institute of Science and Technology and collaborating partners have published reports on a technology that will dramatically speed up this otherwise slow process and possibly help save lives. The CDC states that...
Phys.org
Dark personality traits make people susceptible to fake news
People who deny the existence of facts believe in fake news more often. People with dark personality traits—those who always put their own benefit first—are particularly often affected. These are the findings of a new study at the Human-Computer-Media Institute at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Bavaria, Germany. "Some...
Phys.org
Are you a mosquito magnet? It may be because of your smell, new study suggests
Do you ever feel as if mosquitoes are always biting you and seem to target you? It may be because of your smell, a new study says. Mosquitoes are one of the most dangerous creatures on the planet, contributing to the spread of deadly diseases like malaria, which kills hundreds of thousands of humans every year. There are even mosquitoes that "prefer to bite people."
Phys.org
Physicists discover new isotope actinium-204
A research team at the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with their collaborators, have recently synthesized a new isotope, actinium-204, which is the lightest actinium isotope so far discovered and the fourth actinium isotope beyond the proton-drip line. The study has been published in Physics Letters B.
Phys.org
Acidic layer in single-walled carbon nanotubes facilitates confinement of anion impurities
Efficient purification processes that separate impurities from air and water are necessary to sustain life on Earth. To this end, carbon materials have long been used for deodorizing, separating, and removing harmful anion impurities by adsorption. So far, the detailed mechanism by which carbon purifies water has remained a mystery. Additionally, it is not known if the aqueous solution adsorbed on the carbon material is acidic, alkaline, or neutral.
Phys.org
Embedding iron oxide into liposome bilayer to trigger ferroptosis
Ferroptosis, an iron-dependent regulated cell death process driven by excessive lipid peroxides and membrane injury, can enhance cancer vulnerability to chemotherapy. Lipid peroxidation of unsaturated lipids (UL) in biological membranes is a key to inducing ferroptosis. However, there is a significant thermodynamic barrier for hydrophilic polar nonelectrolytes (e.g., hydrogen peroxide...
Phys.org
Fatty liver linked to survival in E. coli infection
Scientists at UC San Francisco (UCSF) have developed a new way of looking at sex-biased diseases that is rooted in evolutionary biology. They theorize that males and females took opposing paths in a tradeoff between immunity and metabolism that occurs in the liver. This helped males fight bacterial infections from wounds received in dominance fights, while helping females store subcutaneous fat to survive when food is scarce.
Phys.org
New diagnostic tool could deliver health test results in two minutes
Scientists at Swansea University developing a platform that would use artificial intelligence to speed up the process of detecting biomarkers in biofluids have shown that the concept could work. It would mean faster test results for health conditions such as cardiovascular disorders, joint quality, and Alzheimer's. This new diagnostic tool...
Phys.org
Webb reveals unprecedented glimpse of merging galaxies
Using the James Webb Space Telescope to look back in time at the early universe, astronomers discovered a surprise: a cluster of galaxies merging together around a rare red quasar within a massive black hole. The findings by Johns Hopkins University and an international team offer an unprecedented opportunity to observe how billions of years ago galaxies coalesced into the modern universe.
Comments / 0