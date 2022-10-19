ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WBRE

Two hospitalized after Lackawanna County fire

THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were hospitalized following a fire in Lackawanna County. Officials said the fire was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday night on the 100 block of Boulevard Avenue in Throop. According to Throop Fire Chief Andy Hegedus, the fire spread from the first floor to the attic within minutes […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the North Scranton Expressway. There's no word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response

Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Williamsport Man in Custody After Hitting Sunbury Police Vehicle

SUNBURY – A Williamsport man is now in custody after nearly hitting a Sunbury Police officer and hitting a Sunbury Police vehicle last month. Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey says 20-year-old Dante Kolasa was taken into custody without incident in the Philadelphia area Friday morning. Sunbury Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s service and the attorney general’s office. Kolasa will be arraigned by Judge Toomey on aggravated assault and other charges.
SUNBURY, PA
Newswatch 16

Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Variable Speed Limit Signs Deployed on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County

Signs to quickly notify drivers and slow speeds on Interstate 81 have been setup in Schuylkill County. Earlier this month, PennDOT announced they would be deploying Variable Speed Limit Signs at 63 locations across PennDOT. These signs are part of a pilot project, and with these signs, the speed limit can be quickly reduced when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Monroe County mailboxes damaged by vandals

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police said they are looking for the vandal, or vandals, that damaged several mailboxes in Monroe County. According to state police, an unknown number of people damaged three separate mailboxes with a blunt object on Palisades Drive, Chestnut Hill Township, sometime between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on […]
Newswatch 16

Teen sleeping out to help the homeless in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County teen is raising awareness to shed light on homelessness by spending 24 hours outside. When we turned 16, most of us wanted a car for our birthday. But not Juliet Price; she's asking for donations to help those in need. Fifteen-year-old Juliet...
WBRE

Woman accused of DUI with child in vehicle

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, Pocono Township police say they arrested a woman for reportedly driving under the influence with her eight-year-old child in the vehicle. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to 712 State Route 0314 in Swiftwater for a report […]
SWIFTWATER, PA
Newswatch 16

18-year-old faces homicide by vehicle charges

MOOSIC, Pa. — An 18-year-old now faces homicide by vehicle charges after a deadly crash in Lackawanna County. Police say, Nolan Devine, of Moosic, passed other vehicles illegally on Springbrook Avenue in Moosic and collided head-on with another car in August. 69-year-old John Errigo of Old Forge was killed.
MOOSIC, PA
Times News

Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program

Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
TAMAQUA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy