ESPN

Illinois State hangs on to beat Indiana State 27-21

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. --  Zack Annexstad ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to his brother, Brock, in Illinois State's 27-21 victory over Indiana State on Saturday. The Redbirds (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) took a 20-0 lead in the first quarter on Annexstad's 9-yard run and his touchdown passes of 56 yards to Jalen Carr and 18 yards to Brock Annexstad.
