Houston, TX

Houston Happens – Round 3 Astros vs Yankees in the ALCS begins tonight

By Hannah Trippett
 3 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Health, relationships, and baseball, we are covering it all today on Houston Happens.

The Astros are taking on the Yankees in the American League Championship Series for the third time in the last five years. The previous two series worked in the favor of the home team, we will see if that streak continues later on tonight.

Plus, your heart health is very important, especially when you consider the stressfull Astros games you maybe watching. This is why it’s so important to look out for early signs of a heart disease. We spoke with one expert that breaks down PAD.

If you recently moved to a new city you know it can be hard to meet new friends. A Bumble expert joins the show today for tips and tricks on finding your new BFF.

October is breast cancer awareness month and we bring awareness to the disparity in treatment and results for Black women.

All of that and more on today’s episode on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Nutcracker Market tickets go on sale today

HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The 42nd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is near and general admission tickets go on sale, today! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a sneak peek with one of the vendors Pomp and Circumstance Boutique. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning […]
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
