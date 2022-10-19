NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Scott Weems has been with the Nacogdoches Police Department for 28 years. After rising through the ranks, he is now the new chief of police. "I've faced new challenges each time I've moved position to position and so I believe that always brings something new to the table and I'm ready to take on that challenge," Weems said.

