Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine
The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored. Guo Jingjing, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.
BBC
Abolfazl Adinezadeh: Teenage protester shot dead by security forces - sources
Iranian security forces killed a teenage boy by firing a shotgun at him at point-blank range in the city of Mashhad, sources have told BBC Persian. Abolfazl Adinezadeh, 17, skipped school to join anti-government protests on 8 October, but he never returned home. Authorities have not commented. But his death...
BBC
Russian jet released missile near RAF aircraft over Black Sea
A missile was released from a Russian aircraft near an unarmed RAF plane on patrol over the Black Sea, the defence secretary has said. Ben Wallace said the "potentially dangerous" incident happened on 29 September in international airspace. Russia said it was the result of a "technical malfunction". UK patrols...
BBC
Policing: PSNI officer calls for more ethnic minority representation
The president of the National Black Police Association (NBPA) has called for greater representation of ethnic minority backgrounds in Northern Ireland policing. Andy George is the first member of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to be the NBPA president. He said officers from ethnic minority backgrounds make up...
BBC
Plaque unveiled for Irish woman who shot Mussolini
Dublin city council have put up a plaque to Violet Gibson. She came close to assassinating fascist leader Benito Mussolini during a speech in the 1920s. She has been seen as a forgotten heroine after she spent the rest of her life in an English mental health facility. A...
BBC
Harry Dunn: Parents hoping to rebuild their lives after guilty plea
The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have said they hope they can start to rebuild their lives after US citizen Anne Sacoolas admitted causing his death. Mr Dunn, 19, died following a crash outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty at...
BBC
Goring Gap: Government backs Chatsmore Farm homes ban
The government's planning agency has backed the decision to refuse permission for 475 homes in Worthing. Worthing Borough Council (WBC) rejected the plans by Persimmon Homes in March 2021, but the developer was given the go-ahead after appealing to the government. WBC then appealed and won its case at the...
Comments / 0