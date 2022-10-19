ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills' Josh Allen Goes Viral After Selfie Session with Girlfriend Brittany Williams Makes NLDS Broadcast

Their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast on Wednesday Josh Allen and Brittany Williams' selfie gained a wider audience than they may have expected. The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 26, attended Game 2 of the NLCS with his girlfriend, 25, on Wednesday, and their mid-game selfie session was unexpectedly captured on the Fox broadcast. Allen, taking advantage of the Bills' bye week, was seen smiling next to Williams as she puckered her lips and took a photo of the two in their Padres...
Wyoming To The NFL, Josh Allen’s Story Is Awesome

Prior to 2018, if you're in Wyoming, you knew who Josh Allen was. From 2015-2017 he wore the #17 for the UW Cowboys and was turning heads in the NFL. Prior to putting on a Wyoming uniform, only the folks in Firebaugh, California and the surrounding areas knew the name. Even though there are a lot of people in California, the area where Josh lived is pretty small compared to what you think for California. If you look at the Wikipedia page for Firebaugh, the only 'Notable Resident' is, Josh Allen.
Why Christian McCaffrey to 49ers is great news for Buffalo Bills

While you were sleeping, the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey. Despite being linked to the Buffalo Bills for months now, CMC did not land in Western New York. Instead, the Panthers moved McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024.
How to stream New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 7

The New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 7 on Thursday, October 20 (10/20/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video through the end of the year.
Raiderdamus’ Friday Foretelling: Raiders vs. Texans

The following is a work of humor and satire by Raiderdamus on the Las Vegas Raiders. It may contain offensive humor and imagery and as a result it should not be read by anyone. Greetings, Raider Nation! It is I, the man who puts the funk in dysfunction, the man...
DraftKings promo code and bonus plus Jets vs. Broncos best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off on Thursday night in Arizona, and all new customers can activate a DraftKings promo code ahead of the rest of this weekend’s action.
Howard Picks the Bills: Bye week

After an impressive Week 6 victory over the Chiefs in Kansas City, how good is Howard Simon feeling about the Buffalo Bills heading into the bye week? It’s the Week 7 edition of “Howard Picks the Bills”:
Jets vs. Broncos prediction, Zach Wilson stats and odds: Sunday, 10/23

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Jets travel to Denver to take on the Broncos for their Week 7 matchup. The Jets come into this game on a three-game winning streak, and their most recent victory came against the Packers by a comfortable 17-point margin. As for the Broncos, their last two games have been on primetime, but that streak will break in Week 7 as they play the Jets in the late afternoon slate on Sunday.
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Texans-Raiders, pick

The Houston Texans take a trip to Nevada for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Both of these teams have one win on the season and are coming off a bye week. The Texans are 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS) this year, with three games hitting the Under. The Raiders are 2-3 ATS with four games hitting the Over.
Sunday Night Football prediction, spread and odds: Steelers vs. Dolphins

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Miami Dolphins have gone through a tumultuous few weeks since the injury to QB Tua Tagovailoa against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. The Dolphins lost that game for their first defeat of the year and followed that up with losses to the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings in succession.
$1,250 Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR: New customer offer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’ve ever thought about joining Caesars Sportsbook but haven’t for whatever reason, now is as good a time as any to register for a new account. That’s because new customers can receive first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 and claim 1,000 Rewards Credits® and 1,000 Tier Credits.
