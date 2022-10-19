Read full article on original website
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Minneapolis Public Works gathers input for permanent future of George Floyd Square at open house
MINNEAPOLIS — In January, the City of Minneapolis Public Works department began developing a plan for what the permanent fixture would be at George Perry Floyd Square, a project they've called the 38th and Chicago Re-Envisioned project. Saturday, it hosted the second open house to gather public input and...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
The Lexington expands dinner service, adds Pie & Mighty desserts
The Lexington at 1096 Grand Ave. in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Lexington will bring back dinner service seven-days-a-week next month and begin serving pie-by-the-slice from the beloved Pie & Mighty. The 87-year-old institution on the corner of Lexington Parkway and Grand...
Record harvest for fall fruit at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
CHASKA, Minn. — It was a record-breaking year for pumpkins, squash and gourds at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Researchers Jenny Thull and John Thull planted 328 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds at the Arboretum's Horticultural Research Center this year. Even after a summer drought, they were able to harvest a record number of fall fruit from four acres of land.
boreal.org
Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly
Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
Grow with KARE: How to plant a non-messy native garden
EDINA, Minn. — Native pollinator gardens are amazing for so many reasons, but they don't have to look messy and wild. They can fit into even the most polished neighborhoods. The newly planted native pollinator garden at Sloane's Beauty Bar in Edina is a great example of how Minnesota native plants can nicely fit into a city or neighborhood setting without looking like a weed patch.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Rothy's opens 15th store nationwide at the Galleria
Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Rothy's. Rothy's opened at the Galleria in Edina on Friday, marking the washable shoe brand's 15th brick-and-mortar location nationwide. The sustainable brand, founded in 2012 and launched in 2016, sells shoes, bags and accessories made from recycled...
KIMT
Minnesota spending $900,000 to encourage kids to go outside
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is distributing the second half of $900,000 from its general fund and an account of the Game and Fish Fund to encourage children to experience outdoor recreational activities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday. The 2021 Minnesota Legislature appropriated the funding from...
University of Minnesota, Teamsters reach a deal, avoid strike
MINNEAPOLIS — On early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, the union announced on social media. At around 3:20 a.m., the union posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.
Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It
It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
Turkey prices may be higher and availability may be limited this Thanksgiving
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — As a second-generation turkey-grower, John Zimmerman knows the industry as well as anyone in Minnesota. And even though he doesn't raise specific Thanksgiving birds, he has some thoughts about the quickly-approaching holiday. "No reason for concern," Zimmerman said. "In general, you'll still be able to get...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
fox9.com
Here's why it smells in the Twin Cities this morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's a stink in the air Friday morning across the Twin Cities metro. So what is it?. The explanation is pretty simple: The stench can happen in the fall as farmers spray their fields with fertilizer (essentially liquid manure in most cases) before the ground freezes.
theolafmessenger.com
Minnesota’s accidental legalization breakthrough
“THC Gummies Now Available” read the Marquee outside Ziggy’s for most of August. Initially, I thought the sign must be a joke. To my surprise, inside the store, next to an array of disposable nicotine vapes, sat a variety of THC Edibles with Minnesota-themed names, including ‘Paul Bunyan’s Pucker Watermelon’ and ‘Boundary Waters Bluebeary.’
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
RECIPE: Dill pickle pizza
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Dill pickle pizza has been the talk of 2022 for many people. Minnesota chef Ann Kim featured it on the Netflix show "Chef's Table," and it was also one of the biggest hits of the Minnesota State Fair. Recipe developer and founder of So Happy...
