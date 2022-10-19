The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics for some early season NBA action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Magic prediction and pick. The Celtics are (2-0) on the year after taking down two very good Eastern Conference teams. Boston beat their rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers as well as defeating the Miami Heat Friday night. They head into Orlando hoping to stay undefeated in what could be another special season for the Celtics. As for the Magic, they fell to the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks to start the season. They are (0-2) and their season doesn’t get any easier moving forward. Rookie Paolo Banchero has been a site for sore eyes for fans in Orlando and they hope he can start to turn things around.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO