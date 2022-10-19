Read full article on original website
Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss
Larry Bird won his third straight MVP and the Boston Celtics won their third title of the decade in 1986. The post Larry Bird Interrupted Bill Walton’s Heartfelt Apology After the Boston Celtics Opened the 1985-86 Season With an OT Loss appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Celtics president Brad Stevens reveals nothing has changed on Timelord's timeline to return
Despite concerning phrasing suggesting that Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III might not return to the team until the second half of the season by The Athletic’s Shams Charania this week, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens assured the hosts of “Toucher and Rich” the eight to 12-week timetable Boston expected Timelord back by holds.
NBC Sports
Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown
NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Jaylen Brown is a man on a mission
The Boston Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a perfect start. After taking down the Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night, the C's took their talents to South Beach for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Miami Heat. They shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range and 51.9 percent from the floor as they escaped with a 111-104 victory.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown make Celtics history with Larry Bird record not seen in 38 years
The Boston Celtics are off to the best possible start to begin 2022-23, winning back-to-back games over the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently, the Miami Heat on Friday night. While the rotation is playing well as a whole, it’s the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are...
The Celtics Exposed the Sixers’ Most Glaring Flaw on Opening Night, and It Has Nothing to Do With the Roster
Doc Rivers needs to make a few specific changes to help his Sixers reach their full potential. The post The Celtics Exposed the Sixers’ Most Glaring Flaw on Opening Night, and It Has Nothing to Do With the Roster appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105
Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics for some early season NBA action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Magic prediction and pick. The Celtics are (2-0) on the year after taking down two very good Eastern Conference teams. Boston beat their rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers as well as defeating the Miami Heat Friday night. They head into Orlando hoping to stay undefeated in what could be another special season for the Celtics. As for the Magic, they fell to the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks to start the season. They are (0-2) and their season doesn’t get any easier moving forward. Rookie Paolo Banchero has been a site for sore eyes for fans in Orlando and they hope he can start to turn things around.
Can the Boston Celtics win the NBA's East again in 2023?
In the second half of their 2021-22 campaign, the Boston Celtics came out of nowhere to become the best team in the league, but they face a much tougher Eastern Conference landscape heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. With the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets being potential contenders...
Kevin McHale Was ‘Disappointed’ the Celtics Didn’t Face the Lakers in the ’86 Finals but Knew the Rockets Had No Chance
Kevin McHale said he would have rather faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1986 Finals, even though the Boston Celtics cruised past the Houston Rockets. The post Kevin McHale Was ‘Disappointed’ the Celtics Didn’t Face the Lakers in the ’86 Finals but Knew the Rockets Had No Chance appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
Al Horford (back) ruled out for Celtics Saturday night
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Horford is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, the team is opting not to push him too hard on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Grant Williams and Noah Vonleh to see added minutes.
Wyc Grousbeck is running the Boston Celtics like a fan
Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck is running his team the way a fan might based on some of his recent comments while calling in to talk to the hosts of the WEEI “Greg Hill” show. The Boston co-Governor seems unworried about the cost of his contender heading into the 2022-23 NBA season.
Celtics’ Brodgon calls out Heat’s Adebayo on screens, ‘Some of ‘em are illegal and don’t get called’
If Bam Adebayo thought he received excessive scrutiny on the screens he was setting during Friday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena, and particularly from one referee, it might only be the start for the Miami Heat center. In the wake of foul trouble that short circuited his solid start, Adebayo was left to lament his offensive fouls, with three called by veteran referee Nick ...
Javier, Astros romp 5-0 over Yanks, Cole, take 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK — (AP) — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.
Celtics vs. Heat: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The Boston Celtics (1-0) and Miami Heat (0-1) will face off in part of Friday’s NBA action. In their season opener, the Celtics achieved a 126-117 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Brown each scored 35 points while combining to go 27-44 from the floor. It was the first game of interim head coach Joe Mazulla’s tenure.
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
