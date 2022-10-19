ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics president Brad Stevens reveals nothing has changed on Timelord's timeline to return

Despite concerning phrasing suggesting that Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III might not return to the team until the second half of the season by The Athletic’s Shams Charania this week, Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens assured the hosts of “Toucher and Rich” the eight to 12-week timetable Boston expected Timelord back by holds.
Celtics players mourn death of NBA official Tony Brown

NBA referee Tony Brown has passed away after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. The NBA announced the news Thursday with a statement from commissioner Adam Silver. “Tony Brown was one of the most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues,” Silver...
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Jaylen Brown is a man on a mission

The Boston Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a perfect start. After taking down the Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night, the C's took their talents to South Beach for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with the Miami Heat. They shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range and 51.9 percent from the floor as they escaped with a 111-104 victory.
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The Orlando Magic host the Boston Celtics for some early season NBA action! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Magic prediction and pick. The Celtics are (2-0) on the year after taking down two very good Eastern Conference teams. Boston beat their rivals in the Philadelphia 76ers as well as defeating the Miami Heat Friday night. They head into Orlando hoping to stay undefeated in what could be another special season for the Celtics. As for the Magic, they fell to the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks to start the season. They are (0-2) and their season doesn’t get any easier moving forward. Rookie Paolo Banchero has been a site for sore eyes for fans in Orlando and they hope he can start to turn things around.
Kevin McHale Was ‘Disappointed’ the Celtics Didn’t Face the Lakers in the ’86 Finals but Knew the Rockets Had No Chance

Kevin McHale said he would have rather faced the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1986 Finals, even though the Boston Celtics cruised past the Houston Rockets. The post Kevin McHale Was ‘Disappointed’ the Celtics Didn’t Face the Lakers in the ’86 Finals but Knew the Rockets Had No Chance appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Al Horford (back) ruled out for Celtics Saturday night

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Horford is dealing with lower back stiffness, and as a result, the team is opting not to push him too hard on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Grant Williams and Noah Vonleh to see added minutes.
Celtics’ Brodgon calls out Heat’s Adebayo on screens, ‘Some of ‘em are illegal and don’t get called’

If Bam Adebayo thought he received excessive scrutiny on the screens he was setting during Friday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena, and particularly from one referee, it might only be the start for the Miami Heat center. In the wake of foul trouble that short circuited his solid start, Adebayo was left to lament his offensive fouls, with three called by veteran referee Nick ...
Celtics vs. Heat: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More

The Boston Celtics (1-0) and Miami Heat (0-1) will face off in part of Friday’s NBA action. In their season opener, the Celtics achieved a 126-117 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Brown each scored 35 points while combining to go 27-44 from the floor. It was the first game of interim head coach Joe Mazulla’s tenure.
