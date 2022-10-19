Read full article on original website
Central Texas school districts begin receiving, distributing DNA identification kits
Many school districts in Central Texas have begun receiving and distributing DNA identification kits from the Texas Education Agency.
KWTX
Central Texas school district warns parents about alarming trend involving threats sent via Airdrop
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Across the nation, students are finding more ways to send threats to fellow classmates at the tip of their fingers, oftentimes, through Apple devices’ Airdrop feature. The Copperas Cove Independent School District in Central Texas told KWTX it has not gotten any of these...
KVUE
Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
Almost 500,000 Texans registered to vote since the March primaries
Almost half a million Texans have been added to the state's voter rolls since the March primaries, according to numbers released Friday by the Texas Secretary of State's office.
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
Abbott backed by south Texas law enforcement to close southern border
Abbott said it has been a record year for migrants entering the country. He said some have brought crime and drugs into the country.
KSAT 12
Texas should place more foster kids with families rather than in residential treatment, report finds
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas child welfare workers should be placing more kids who are part of the state’s troubled foster care system with families instead of in residential treatment centers, a report commissioned by the Legislature has found.
Click2Houston.com
Two Texas Family and Protective Services leaders exiting beleaguered agency
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A high-ranking official at the crisis-plagued Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is abruptly leaving, six months after rejoining the agency and several months before her contract was set to expire.
Texas state trooper who responded to Uvalde shooting fired amid investigations into police response
A high-ranking state trooper is the latest law enforcement official to lose their job over the botched response to the school shooting at Robb Elementary.
KSAT 12
Will Texas students be required to get COVID vaccinations to attend school?
SAN ANTONIO – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory committee unanimously voted Thursday to add the COVID vaccine to its list of recommended immunizations for 2023. However, the move does not mean that American children will be mandated to take the vaccine before attending public school.
CBS Austin
Austin 911 call center faces long hold times, APD working to recruit more operators
AUSTIN, Texas — A staffing shortage is leading to Austinites waiting longer for a 9-1-1 operator to answer the phone. There has been growing concern throughout the community. The Austin Police Department (APD) and city leaders are now focusing on finding solutions to this critical issue. APD told CBS...
CBS Austin
Georgetown community explores how mass shootings can be prevented
GEORGETOWN, Texas — In wake of the Uvalde tragedy and other deadly shootings- gun prevention has become top of mind for many. Thursday different voices from Georgetown united to have a conversation about how to prevent mass shootings in our community. Attendees and organizers say this wasn’t an easy...
Texas State developing app to help reduce food insecurity, isolation among the elderly
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University has received a $2.76 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help develop a food delivery application to serve elderly populations in Central Texas. The app's goal is to fight social isolation and food insecurity while...
CBS Austin
Person in critical condition after crashing into pole in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in North Austin. EMS medics and Austin Fire responded to the single vehicle collision around 2:05 a.m. at Parkcrest Drive and Northland Drive. The driver was reportedly pinned in their vehicle and was rescued shortly thereafter.
Candidate Q&A: Harris Co. judge and key Texas races
HOUSTON — With Election Day right around the corner, giving you as much information about the candidates on your ballot is our number one goal. In an effort to keep you informed, KHOU 11 recently reached out to local candidates to get answers to the questions you’re most interested in.
Democracy In Crisis — Harris County Asks DOJ For Help In Response To Texas GOP Plans To Oversee Upcoming Election
In perhaps the bluest of Texas counties, Harris County and Houston area officials received a letter Tuesday from the Texas secretary of state’s office informing them that state election observers would be monitoring the county’s election and vote tally. The letter said the state would be sending “a...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
CBS Austin
Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List
Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
