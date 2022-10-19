ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Two Texas Family and Protective Services leaders exiting beleaguered agency

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A high-ranking official at the crisis-plagued Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is abruptly leaving, six months after rejoining the agency and several months before her contract was set to expire.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Georgetown community explores how mass shootings can be prevented

GEORGETOWN, Texas — In wake of the Uvalde tragedy and other deadly shootings- gun prevention has become top of mind for many. Thursday different voices from Georgetown united to have a conversation about how to prevent mass shootings in our community. Attendees and organizers say this wasn’t an easy...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Person in critical condition after crashing into pole in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a pole early Saturday morning in North Austin. EMS medics and Austin Fire responded to the single vehicle collision around 2:05 a.m. at Parkcrest Drive and Northland Drive. The driver was reportedly pinned in their vehicle and was rescued shortly thereafter.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Candidate Q&A: Harris Co. judge and key Texas races

HOUSTON — With Election Day right around the corner, giving you as much information about the candidates on your ballot is our number one goal. In an effort to keep you informed, KHOU 11 recently reached out to local candidates to get answers to the questions you’re most interested in.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces Over $410,000 Career Training Grants To Brazosport College, Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced two Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $410,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Brazosport College and Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). These funds will help the schools purchase and install equipment to train current and future students for careers in the high-demand welding industry.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Travis County woman waits on hold with 911 for 15 minutes, husband dies from heart attack

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 9-1-1 call center continues to see a major staffing shortage. In a newly released campaign ad for Travis County Judge Candidate Rupal Chaudhari, a woman says when her husband was having a heart attack she called 9-1-1 and was on hold for 15 minutes. Tanya Gotcher told CBS Austin that her husband died that day while waiting for an ambulance to show up.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KBAT 99.9

Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas – Our List

Ghost hunters should love some of these places to possibly capture a little paranormal action. Most of these places take some serious drive time to cross the state to get to, like Presidio La Bahia in Goliad, the Littlefield House in Austin, or the White Sanitarium in Wichita Falls. However, for us, The Grove in Jefferson, Texas is only about an hour's drive from Texarkana, is included in this list of the Creepiest Most Haunted Places in Texas.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy