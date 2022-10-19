ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision

With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
CNET

Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect

As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
Healthline

Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose

Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
CBS News

Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states

A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Fortune

COVID, flu, the common cold: What are the symptoms?

With the winter months approaching, flu, COVID and cold symptoms can be hard to distinguish. Flu season is underway, new COVID-19 sub variants are emerging, and the common cold, while always circulating, is more prevalent in the colder months, which means you may not know which virus is responsible for your symptoms.
CNN

Flu ‘gathering speed’ across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season

CNN — US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season – and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading. As the 2022-23 flu season gets underway, one high school in California is facing a “high number of absences” among students due to possible flu cases. Flu activity in the United States often starts to increase in October and usually peaks between December and February.
The Independent

Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases

People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
aarp.org

Minorities More Likely to Be Hospitalized With Flu, CDC Says

Each year the flu sends hundreds of thousands of American adults to the hospital, and a new report finds that people of color are much more likely tha﻿n whites to make those visits. Between 2009 and 2022, hospitalization rates were nearly 80 percent higher among Black adults than white...
UPI News

CDC warns about potentially severe flu season

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a severe flu season as reports of the virus and other respiratory illnesses are already higher than normal. The flu and similar viruses are notably higher in Georgia, New York City, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington...
WHIO Dayton

Report reveals gaps in adult vaccination rates for some recommended shots

A new watchdog report is revealing gaps in some recommended routine vaccinations for adults around the country. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) specifically focuses on four vaccinations including ones against the flu, pneumonia-related illnesses, shingles, and tetanus. It did not look into rates for the COVID-19...
WebMD

High Levels of Flu Reported in Southeast, CDC Says

Oct. 17, 2022 -- While the number of flu cases is rising across the United States, high levels of flu are being reported in Southeastern states, according to the CDC’s first weekly influenza surveillance report of the 2022-23 flu season. “Influenza activity is low but increasing in most of...
