Anthony Fauci warns of a 'twindemic' this winter as CDC data shows influenza cases have quadrupled in two months - but Covid continues to fizzle out
Dr Anthony Fauci has warned of a 'twindemic' this winter as cases of the flu surge in the US - quadrupling over the past two months. Latest official data shows there were more than 1,000 patients with flu in the week ending October 1 — up 303 per cent compared to the first week of August.
MedicalXpress
Study indicates COVID-19 boosters among vaccinated individuals significantly reduce hospitalization rates
A Providence study released online today in the Journal of the American Medical Association sheds new light on the added benefit of a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among previously vaccinated individuals. Researchers found that boosters add about 70% extra protection, which lasts for 4–5 months, and concluded...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
Doctor rips White House shielding COVID vaccine data as CDC OKs shot for immunization schedules: Shame on them
Dr. Marty Makary warned that the CDC will reverse years of public trust surrounding vaccines by recommending the COVID vaccine without publicizing the clinical trial data.
Should you get the flu shot this year? Doctors reveal their decision
With influenza cases already being reported in the month of September 2022, many health officials are recommending that anyone six months and older get their flu shot in September and October of this year to prepare for the upcoming flu season. "It is a perfectly good time for [people] to...
CNET
Flu Shot Side Effects: Here's What to Expect
As many folks start traveling and gathering like they did pre-pandemic, scientists are watching our for what they think might be an especially rough flu season in the US. The good news is we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine.
Healthline
Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose
Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
Enterovirus, a paralyzing respiratory disease, is on the rise. Here’s what parents should know
Over 50% of children or teens who required emergency care or hospitalization in the week of Aug. 8 tested positive for the virus. What is Enterovirus? IS there a cure to Enterovirus? Does Enterovirus target children? How many cases of Enterovirus are there in the U.S.?
MedicalXpress
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
COVID, flu, the common cold: What are the symptoms?
With the winter months approaching, flu, COVID and cold symptoms can be hard to distinguish. Flu season is underway, new COVID-19 sub variants are emerging, and the common cold, while always circulating, is more prevalent in the colder months, which means you may not know which virus is responsible for your symptoms.
Flu ‘gathering speed’ across US as health officials and doctors prepare for a potentially rough season
CNN — US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about this year’s flu season – and are already seeing signs that the virus is spreading. As the 2022-23 flu season gets underway, one high school in California is facing a “high number of absences” among students due to possible flu cases. Flu activity in the United States often starts to increase in October and usually peaks between December and February.
'You have a lot of susceptible children' | Health experts warn that RSV cases are on the rise
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A new health concern is rising across the country. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. The Mayo Clinic says most children will be infected with RSV by the age of 2. A DC Hospital Association spokesperson told WUSA9 that D.C. hospitals are experiencing an...
Study suggests flu shot linked to less severe Covid cases
People with flu shots are less likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid, and reported less severe symptoms, a study has found. The research, which was carried-out by scientists from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami, Florida, suggested that there were benefits from flu shots amid the ongoing outbreak of Covid.
aarp.org
Minorities More Likely to Be Hospitalized With Flu, CDC Says
Each year the flu sends hundreds of thousands of American adults to the hospital, and a new report finds that people of color are much more likely than whites to make those visits. Between 2009 and 2022, hospitalization rates were nearly 80 percent higher among Black adults than white...
CDC Recommends Stronger Flu Shots for People 65 and Older This Season—Here's Why
Seniors often bear the greatest burden during flu season, accounting for a majority of hospitalizations and deaths.
CDC warns about potentially severe flu season
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of a severe flu season as reports of the virus and other respiratory illnesses are already higher than normal. The flu and similar viruses are notably higher in Georgia, New York City, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington...
Report reveals gaps in adult vaccination rates for some recommended shots
A new watchdog report is revealing gaps in some recommended routine vaccinations for adults around the country. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) specifically focuses on four vaccinations including ones against the flu, pneumonia-related illnesses, shingles, and tetanus. It did not look into rates for the COVID-19...
How Long Will Immunity Last With the New COVID Bivalent Booster?
The updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots will likely provide immunity lasting up to four to six months—similar to what earlier shots offered. Since the updated boosters were only approved back in August, we’ll need to see more data to know for sure how long they’ll offer protection.
WebMD
High Levels of Flu Reported in Southeast, CDC Says
Oct. 17, 2022 -- While the number of flu cases is rising across the United States, high levels of flu are being reported in Southeastern states, according to the CDC’s first weekly influenza surveillance report of the 2022-23 flu season. “Influenza activity is low but increasing in most of...
