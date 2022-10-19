Read full article on original website
College Football News
Arkansas State vs Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Arkansas State (2-5), Louisiana (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings |...
Wynne (Arkansas) football coach suspended with pay: Report
Van Paschal is out, and Clark McBride will take over as the Yellowjackets' interim football coach
Wife of suspended Wynne (Arkansas) football coach Van Paschal speaks out on social media
By Nate Olson | Photo by Jimmy Jones The wife of suspended Wynne football coach Van Paschal took to social media Thursday night to defend her husband. After the Wynne School District announced the suspension of the state’s winningest active prep football coach, rumors swirled. Lisa ...
RSV makes early entrance in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A common virus for kids is not only already seeing cases in Arkansas, but it’s coming earlier than expected. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a respiratory illness that typically sees its peaks during the winter. With the pandemic, RSV saw a change in seasonality. Meaning we are seeing more cases earlier here at home, especially with children.
Oct. 20: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. One more cold morning before things start to feel more like fall rather than winter. A mix of 20s and 30s will greet you out of the door this morning and so will a layer of frost. You’ll probably need a few extra minutes to clear it.
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running. The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation. According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at...
Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first and only Airstream bookstore is opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Jonesboro just in time for the holidays. In a media release, Tuesday Verb Bookstore announced they will be opening a bookstore in Jonesboro. In the next year, they plan to expand their new...
Arkansas man gets 30-year sentence for wife’s death
An Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday evening for the 2016 strangulation death of his wife, State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman announced.
Hectic police day a ‘statistical anomaly,’ captain says
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday was a hard day for the officers of the Paragould Police Department, with multiple significant incidents occurring back-to-back, including one in which an officer was shot. Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call, which they say led to an officer getting shot....
Jonesboro Christmas Parade returns for 75th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Foundation of Arts for Northeast Arkansas has announced the return of the 75th Annual Jonesboro Christmas Parade. The fate of the parade was unclear after the Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. This year, however, the Foundation...
Minor earthquake recorded near Lepanto
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday afternoon near Lepanto. The magnitude 1.4 quake happened at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. It was located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north-northwest of the Poinsett County town and had a depth of 7.2 kilometers (4.5 miles). According...
‘This is the third time in a week’: Items reported stolen from non-profit
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A non-profit in Jonesboro posted footage of a group of individuals it said stole items from it for the third time in a week. Abilities Unlimited is a non-profit dedicated to bettering the lives of people with disabilities. The non-profit has three retail locations that sell...
Sheriff, deputies recognized in lifesaving efforts
So many times, stories regarding fatalities related to illegal drugs are published. But not all of the stories regarding drug overdoses end on such a tragic note. Naloxone is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It can be administered by spray into the nostrils or intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenous. Naloxone can save lives.
“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a normal afternoon for Brenda Davis and her daughter changed in the blink of an eye when she was held at gunpoint. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Paragould police responded to the 400-block of North 5th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. This was the third violent incident that day.
New emergency medical services facility coming to Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A new facility is making sure a Randolph County community has more resources when it comes to sudden medical situations. On Thursday, Oct. 20, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new ProMed EMS Central Station in Pocahontas. President and CEO Ken Kelley said ProMed has...
