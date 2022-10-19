Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities judge candidate responds to claims she inflated qualifications in voters’ guide
The candidate said she stands by her experience.
nbcrightnow.com
Pancakes with Politicians: Eric Eisinger
KENNEWICK, Wash.- KNDU's Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region. Catch the series on Wake Up Northwest, weekdays from 5-7 a.m. The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022. Eric Eisinger is running for Benton County Prosecutor. Eisinger graduated from the University of Idaho Law...
More COVID deaths in Tri-Cities area. Vaccines urged before holiday gatherings
Vaccines against COVID and seasonal flu take at least 2 weeks to become fully effective.
Hermiston mayor on task force to take on homelessness
HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature. “We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a...
Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
68-year-old caught on video in Pasco vandalizing ‘COVID Clint’ campaign sign
“We will never know how many caught COVID, because they did not wear a mask. We will never know how many are in the ground today because they trusted Clint Didier.”
nbcrightnow.com
Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies
PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Richland (Richland, WA)
Police said a male driver ran a stop sign and hit a woman driving on George Washington at around 6:30 a.m. Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department said that the victims were taken to the hospital. The roads are closed due to the accident early Tuesday morning. Further...
Tri-City Herald
MultiCare growing with addition of central WA hospital; deal set to close in early ’23
Following a proposed merger announcement in May, Tacoma-based MultiCare and Yakima Valley Memorial on Friday announced agreement to terms of acquisition. The 226-bed hospital in Yakima will become a wholly owned subsidiary, following routine regulatory approval “as well as customary closing conditions,” the two entities said in a joint news release.
MultiCare acquisition will help Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital improve
YAKIMA, Wash. — In joining the MultiCare network of not-for-profit medical facilities across Washington, leaders at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital anticipate major improvements to the framework of its operation by introducing technological advancements, outreach programs, sustainability efforts and more. In a joint announcement between the hospital and MultiCare, Yakima Valley Memorial confirmed that it plans to institute new changes as...
Benton PUD crews working to restore power to Kennewick, Richland customers
KENNEWICK – Benton PUD reported about 2,500 customers were without power Friday afternoon. The outage hit just after 3:30 p.m. and was mostly around the area of north-central Kennewick. At this time, the cause of the outage is not yet known. Several crews responded and worked to get power restored to homes in the outage area, but a timeline has...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
nbcrightnow.com
RPD responds to increase in vehicle prowls
RICHLAND, Wash.- Over the past two weeks the Richland Police Department (RPD) has responded to 17 reports of vehicle prowls. According to the RPD, more than half of those reports involved cars that were left unlocked. The RPD is advising drivers to lock their cars and to move any valuables...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash
WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
nbcrightnow.com
Groundbreaking held for new Umatilla County Fire Station
Umatilla County Fire District 1 held a groundbreaking for its new Station 24 in Stanfield. It thanked the community for its support, especially in passing the bond in May 2021.
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
nbcrightnow.com
Troopers respond to ten Kennewick collisions in one day
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Troopers with Washington State Patrol investigated ten collisions October 19 around the Kennewick area, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. Four of the ten were hit-and-runs. Thorson wants to remind drivers of some basic traffic laws that everyone should keep in mind, especially as rain is expected in...
97 Rock
Looking Back at the Two-Day Riot in Pasco Over 50 Years Ago
Many of us were not around at the time of this incident, so you may be hearing of the 1970 riot in Pasco for the first time just like I am. This riot was so bad, Water Follies Weekend was almost postponed. What caused the 1970 Pasco riot?. Pasco Police...
