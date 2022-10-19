ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Pancakes with Politicians: Eric Eisinger

KENNEWICK, Wash.- KNDU's Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region. Catch the series on Wake Up Northwest, weekdays from 5-7 a.m. The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022. Eric Eisinger is running for Benton County Prosecutor. Eisinger graduated from the University of Idaho Law...
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Hermiston mayor on task force to take on homelessness

HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature. “We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a...
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County man, 19, arrested for drive-by that killed recent Hanford grad

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a recent Hanford High School graduate was located and apprehended at an apartment in Richland five days after the fatal attack, Benton County officials say. A joint press conference was held on Friday morning to discuss the collaborative investigation between Benton County detectives, U.S. Marshals,...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies

PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
Tri-City Herald

MultiCare growing with addition of central WA hospital; deal set to close in early ’23

Following a proposed merger announcement in May, Tacoma-based MultiCare and Yakima Valley Memorial on Friday announced agreement to terms of acquisition. The 226-bed hospital in Yakima will become a wholly owned subsidiary, following routine regulatory approval “as well as customary closing conditions,” the two entities said in a joint news release.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MultiCare acquisition will help Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital improve

YAKIMA, Wash. — In joining the MultiCare network of not-for-profit medical facilities across Washington, leaders at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital anticipate major improvements to the framework of its operation by introducing technological advancements, outreach programs, sustainability efforts and more. In a joint announcement between the hospital and MultiCare, Yakima Valley Memorial confirmed that it plans to institute new changes as...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial to become MultiCare subsidiary

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital will officially become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MultiCare Health System, according to a joint press release. The two companies say they have a shared goal of expanding local health care access and improving the quality of care. MultiCare agreed to invest in...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County

A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

RPD responds to increase in vehicle prowls

RICHLAND, Wash.- Over the past two weeks the Richland Police Department (RPD) has responded to 17 reports of vehicle prowls. According to the RPD, more than half of those reports involved cars that were left unlocked. The RPD is advising drivers to lock their cars and to move any valuables...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Vehicular homicide case dismissed in crash

WALLA WALLA – A vehicular homicide case against a teenage girl accused in the death of a 14-year-old girl on Oct. 8 was dismissed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court Juvenile Department. Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said his office asked to dismiss the case without...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police ask for public information on Lucian disappearance

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking the public for any information about missing five-year-old Lucian Muguia's disappearance on September 10, 2022 as law enforcement continues to search for the boy. Anyone who was around Sarg Hubbard Park, the Yakima Arboretum or the Yakima Humane Society between 6:45...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Troopers respond to ten Kennewick collisions in one day

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Troopers with Washington State Patrol investigated ten collisions October 19 around the Kennewick area, according to Trooper Chris Thorson. Four of the ten were hit-and-runs. Thorson wants to remind drivers of some basic traffic laws that everyone should keep in mind, especially as rain is expected in...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Looking Back at the Two-Day Riot in Pasco Over 50 Years Ago

Many of us were not around at the time of this incident, so you may be hearing of the 1970 riot in Pasco for the first time just like I am. This riot was so bad, Water Follies Weekend was almost postponed. What caused the 1970 Pasco riot?. Pasco Police...
PASCO, WA

