More national attention means more NIL interest for Vols athletes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More national attention for Vols football means more companies are interested in investing in athletes through Name, Image and Likeness deals, according to Spyre Sports. They are a sports marketing agency that represents several professional athletes. NCAA rules now make it possible for athletes to profit...
UT: 'No talks' to bring back the Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry's beer barrel trophy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been almost 25 years since a Tennessee or Kentucky football player lifted a colorful beer barrel in triumph after a win in their rivalry matchup, and the University of Tennessee said there have been no talks yet to bring the unique trophy back. In 1925,...
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Georgia
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The game time for the Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup was announced on Monday, Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Football account. The game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. It...
Tennessee stays put at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is keeping its spot among the top three of the AP Top 25 College Football poll, and once again comes in at No. 3 behind top-ranked Georgia and second-ranked Ohio State. It is just the third time this season that Tennessee has not risen...
10Sports Blitz: Week 10 Players of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the second to last week of the regular season, the voters have selected the 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week. On offense, Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley won. He had 487 passing yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Sevier County. The passing yards total set a school record and the passing touchdowns tied the school record, which he also tied earlier this season.
Knox Co. commissioners call for new state mental health facility in East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission, along with Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is asking the State of Tennessee to provide financial support for the construction and operation of a mental health hospital in Knox County. In a resolution Monday night, county officials urged the state for help to...
East Tennessee business started by UT alumni recognized nationally
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville company created by students and alumni from the University of Tennessee was named the 2022 Dream Big Small Business of the Year by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The company, named Carbon Rivers, develops advanced materials used in a variety of industries and fields....
Golden Retriever rescued from Turkey makes a name for himself in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Guinness the Golden Retriever is a regular visitor to the healthcare facilities across the Knoxville area. He's a celebrity among doctors, nurses, and reception staff. But, most importantly, he's valued by the patients he visits. The person that helped Guinness' fame reach a pinnacle is his...
Virginia NAACP leader Kent Carter to be laid to rest in Knoxville after Turks and Caicos shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee native will be laid to rest in Knoxville after he was killed in a shooting while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands earlier in October. Police in the Turks and Caicos said Kent Carter was with another tourist and three guides from...
TWRA: Man hurt after black bear enters Gatlinburg rental cabin, bear caught and euthanized
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A man vacationing in a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night Saturday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said the incident occurred at a rental cabin in the "downtown vicinity" after 11...
Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
Every year one out of five people will suffer serious injuries from a fall, here are some tips to avoid big falls
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Staff at the UT Medical Center report falls are the number one cause of injury-related death in older people. They say every year one out of four people suffers a fall and one out of five people will suffer very serious injuries because of that fall.
Four ETCH urgent care locations not taking BlueCross BlueShield insurance due to contract negotiations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some patients at East Tennessee Children's Hospital Urgent Care locations may have recently heard that the clinics would no longer be considered in-network and they would need to pay more money for treatment. This is due to contract negotiations between the insurance company and the company...
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Children forced to spend the night on the floor of state offices have lawmakers raising the alarm over a crisis in the state. Lawmakers point to new numbers showing children awaiting placement in foster care homes had to spend more than 1,000 nights in offices just since April.
East Tennessee organization works to interrupt cycles of domestic violence
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville program is hoping to intervene and interrupt cycles of abuse that may trap families in situations involving domestic violence. It's called Healing the Home. "What I'm trying to do is heal the family, heal the home," said Seema Singh, the executive director of the...
'The need is a child' | DCS worker describes tense offices and high workload
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Across Tennessee, children have spent a combined 1,134 nights sleeping in the offices of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. In Knox County, one worker said an average of five children are in the office each day and at least three children spend the night in the office.
Knoxville Buddy Walk starts Sunday, raising money to support and celebrate people with Down syndrome
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups are getting ready to join in and walk through World's Fair Park as a way to raise awareness for Down syndrome, and to celebrate people with it. The 2022 Knoxville Buddy Walk will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but people should register online before heading downtown for the event. It's organized through the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. Participants can set up a new team, or join a team online too.
New elementary school expected to help alleviate classroom overcrowding in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new school being built in northwest Knox County is triggering some zoning changes for students. Education leaders said they hope it will help alleviate some overcrowding at other elementary schools in the area. The new school will affect students currently zoned for Ball Camp Elementary...
TBI: Two Hancock Co. men charged with reckless burning after barn fire in March
HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two Hancock County men are facing charges of reckless burning after a barn fire that destroyed a building and farm equipment in March. They said the barn fire was on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. They said Dustin Paul Helton,...
High school student 'sees' volunteering in a different way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paisleigh Hall sees her high school experience at Career Magnet Academy a little differently than everyone else. Hall is outgoing and loves to connect with others, as well as get involved in every way she can. CMA offers her those opportunities. She is only a freshman,...
