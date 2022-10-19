ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

More national attention means more NIL interest for Vols athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More national attention for Vols football means more companies are interested in investing in athletes through Name, Image and Likeness deals, according to Spyre Sports. They are a sports marketing agency that represents several professional athletes. NCAA rules now make it possible for athletes to profit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The game time for the Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup was announced on Monday, Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Football account. The game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. It...
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

Tennessee stays put at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is keeping its spot among the top three of the AP Top 25 College Football poll, and once again comes in at No. 3 behind top-ranked Georgia and second-ranked Ohio State. It is just the third time this season that Tennessee has not risen...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Sports Blitz: Week 10 Players of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the second to last week of the regular season, the voters have selected the 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week. On offense, Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley won. He had 487 passing yards and seven touchdowns in a win over Sevier County. The passing yards total set a school record and the passing touchdowns tied the school record, which he also tied earlier this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Noise-monitoring cameras are now on Cumberland Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has moved its noise monitoring cameras from the downtown are to Cumberland Ave. and 18th Street — near the University of Tennessee campus. City officials said the cameras are meant to monitor, gather and track engine car noises passing through Cumberland Ave. Carter Hall, Policy and Strategic Projects with the City of Knoxville, said the move comes as the road brings in heavy foot and car traffic.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Buddy Walk starts Sunday, raising money to support and celebrate people with Down syndrome

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups are getting ready to join in and walk through World's Fair Park as a way to raise awareness for Down syndrome, and to celebrate people with it. The 2022 Knoxville Buddy Walk will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but people should register online before heading downtown for the event. It's organized through the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. Participants can set up a new team, or join a team online too.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

High school student 'sees' volunteering in a different way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paisleigh Hall sees her high school experience at Career Magnet Academy a little differently than everyone else. Hall is outgoing and loves to connect with others, as well as get involved in every way she can. CMA offers her those opportunities. She is only a freshman,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

