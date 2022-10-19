KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups are getting ready to join in and walk through World's Fair Park as a way to raise awareness for Down syndrome, and to celebrate people with it. The 2022 Knoxville Buddy Walk will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but people should register online before heading downtown for the event. It's organized through the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. Participants can set up a new team, or join a team online too.

