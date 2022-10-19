Rising: October 19, 2022

Biden goes ALL IN on Roe, IGNORES that voters care more about INFLATION, crime: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown key Democrats’ final pitches to voters before midterms.

Briahna Joy Gray: Does Biden’s inflation plan SCREW THE POOR?

Briahna Joy Gray discusses inflation and the recession in the Biden economy.

3% of Georgia voters UNDECIDED as Gov. Brian Kemp & Stacey Abrams FACE OFF on debate stage

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on the debate between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.

Val Demings, Marco Rubio trade barbs over GUN CONTROL: ‘How long will you DO NOTHING?’

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) and challenger Rep. Val Demings (D) sparred in a debate last night in the Sunshine State. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

New Details: Iranian climber RESURFACES amidst safety concerns after competing without hijab

Negar Mortazavi, journalist and host of the Iran podcast, weighs in on Elnaz Rekabi’s return to Iran following her arrest for refusing to wear a hijab during the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asia Championship in South Korea.

Throwing soup at paintings WON’T SAVE the climate, cheap green energy will: Eric Levitz

Senior writer at New York Magazine discusses whether stunts are an effective tactic in the fight for climate change.

Mother of George Floyd’s daughter sues Kanye West for $250M over Fentanyl comments

Kanye West, now known as Ye, could be on the hook for $250 million after he made incendiary remarks about George Floyd’s death, claiming fentanyl was the cause. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Kyiv Ambassador predicts NATO WILL send fighter jets to Ukraine EVENTUALLY, risking WWIII?

The Kyiv ambassador is predicting that NATO will eventually send fighter jets to Ukraine. The ambassador told Newsweek that discussions about longer-range weapons, fighter jets, and main battle tanks are happening right now among NATO members. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.