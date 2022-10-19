ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising: October 19, 2022

By Bstahovic
 3 days ago
Biden goes ALL IN on Roe, IGNORES that voters care more about INFLATION, crime: Brie & Robby

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave breakdown key Democrats’ final pitches to voters before midterms.

Briahna Joy Gray: Does Biden’s inflation plan SCREW THE POOR?

Briahna Joy Gray discusses inflation and the recession in the Biden economy.

3% of Georgia voters UNDECIDED as Gov. Brian Kemp & Stacey Abrams FACE OFF on debate stage

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on the debate between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams.

Val Demings, Marco Rubio trade barbs over GUN CONTROL: ‘How long will you DO NOTHING?’

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (R) and challenger Rep. Val Demings (D) sparred in a debate last night in the Sunshine State. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

New Details: Iranian climber RESURFACES amidst safety concerns after competing without hijab

Negar Mortazavi, journalist and host of the Iran podcast, weighs in on Elnaz Rekabi’s return to Iran following her arrest for refusing to wear a hijab during the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asia Championship in South Korea.

Throwing soup at paintings WON’T SAVE the climate, cheap green energy will: Eric Levitz

Senior writer at New York Magazine discusses whether stunts are an effective tactic in the fight for climate change.

Mother of George Floyd’s daughter sues Kanye West for $250M over Fentanyl comments

Kanye West, now known as Ye, could be on the hook for $250 million after he made incendiary remarks about George Floyd’s death, claiming fentanyl was the cause. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss.

Kyiv Ambassador predicts NATO WILL send fighter jets to Ukraine EVENTUALLY, risking WWIII?

The Kyiv ambassador is predicting that NATO will eventually send fighter jets to Ukraine. The ambassador told Newsweek that discussions about longer-range weapons, fighter jets, and main battle tanks are happening right now among NATO members. Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react.

The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden stumps for Fetterman; Truss resigns

The watchword this morning, from the U.S. midterms to the U.K.’s Conservative Party, is turmoil. Who’s up? For how long? What (or who) has the answers? Pollsters and forecasters on both sides of the pond are trying to make sense of tight races and uncertain futures with three weeks until Election Day in the States and a new prime minister on the horizon in Great Britain.
Best of Rising Oct 17-20

Fauci REBUKES Claims He Contributed To Pandemic School Closures: I Had ‘NOTHING TO DO’ With That. Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back on any notion that he had anything to do with school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ameshia Cross and Robby Soave discuss. According to the CDC, all...
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
How responsible is Biden for high inflation?

With the midterm elections two weeks away, polls show that inflation looms as the top issue on voters’ minds. Indeed, it is the biggest obstacle Democrats face to retaining control of both houses of Congress. President Biden has tried to deflect this by citing the Inflation Reduction Act of...
Most in new poll say Biden not paying enough attention to most important issues

Nearly two-thirds of Americans think President Biden isn’t paying enough attention to the issues most important to them, according to a new Monmouth University survey. The poll found that 63 percent of Americans wish Biden would give more attention to their top issues, up from 49 percent who reported feeling the same way about the former President Trump in March 2020.
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Democrats call for reversal of Trump-era change to ghost gun regulation

A coalition of congressional Democrats on Thursday called on President Biden to reverse a Trump-era change to the regulation of 3D-printed ghost guns and return oversight to the State Department as munitions. “[I]t is far too easy for anyone to download from the internet the computer code to 3D-print unserialized,...
Jill Biden on Hunter: ‘I know’ that he’s innocent

First lady Jill Biden said in a new interview that she is confident her stepson Hunter Biden is innocent in the investigations against him. “Everybody and their brother has investigated Hunter,” the first lady told NBC News in an interview released on Friday. “They keep at it, and at it, and at it. I know that Hunter…
British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority. “I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss announced in a statement outside 10 Downing St. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”
Megyn Kelly faces backlash over COVID tweet

Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly sparked criticism this week with a tweet expressing outrage at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) decision to add a coronavirus inoculation to the required list of vaccinations for school children. “A scary # of kids are dying after taking the Covid...
Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians

The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program...
Six ways Trump has changed the GOP

Former President Donald Trump has dramatically reshaped the Republican Party in his own image, leaving marks that have outlived his presidency — and could potentially outlive him. It’s not unusual for a president, current or former, to hold sway over his party and its voters. But Trump’s impact on...
