ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The West and Russia the day after

By William Courtney, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKBMi_0if0jcOG00
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Samara Region Governor Dmitry Azarov during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently hinted at a softening on Ukraine, saying Russia’s military call-up would end and his country had not set out to “destroy” Ukraine. As one potential outcome, the war could end with a Russian pull-out, end to sanctions and cooperation. But if it did, it might not prompt a return to the 1990s era of good feelings between Western leaders and reformist President Boris Yeltsin. Russia and Russians have changed, and Western strategy may as well.

The blistering barrage of missiles fired at Ukrainian civilian targets after the Kerch Strait Bridge bombing could signal Kremlin escalation. But these strikes may have shown weakness by not helping Russia’s floundering military effort. Partly for these reasons, the international position of Russia, and internal position of the Kremlin, seem to be deteriorating. Liberalizers could benefit, as after the 1991 collapse of the USSR.

If the war ended and liberalizers came to power, how might the West respond?

The West might be less sympathetic. In the 1990s, many Westerners saw Russians as victims of Soviet oppression who deserved help. International donors provided tens of billions of dollars in aid to Russia. U.S. Operation Provide Hope sent $5 billion in humanitarian aid to Russia and other former Soviet republics.

This time, Westerners may view Russians more skeptically. Last year, the respected Levada polling center said 86 percent of Russians backed the 2014 (illegal) “annexation” of Crimea. In June, 75 percent supported or mostly supported Russian military actions in Ukraine.

If Russia were to want help, the West may refer it to the International Monetary Fund and World Bank and insist that it comply with their exacting standards. The West might forfeit Russian assets under its control to help finance Ukraine’s recovery. A multinational task force says the West may have frozen some $300 billion in Russian Central Bank reserves. European Council President Charles Michel calls them “extremely important” for “rebuilding Ukraine.”

The West may flex more muscle. In the 1990s, the West feared a communist return to power and hoped Yeltsin would be a democratic bulwark. Yet he shelled a rebellious parliament, waged war against separatist Chechnya, corruptly privatized state firms and allowed illicit flows of missile technology to Iran.

This time, the West may wield the sanctions hammer. As a prerequisite for lifting them, the West might follow a G7 lead. On Oct. 11, its members insisted that Russia “unconditionally withdraw” all troops and equipment, including from Crimea. The West may also demand the exchange of all Ukrainian prisoners of war, and return of all forcibly deported Ukrainians and illegally adopted children. The West could even require the pull-out of all Russian forces from Abkhazia and South Ossetia in Georgia and Transnistria in Moldova.

In the 1990s, the West might have pressed Yeltsin harder to clean up the brutal, Soviet-legacy security sector. Now, ex-KGB veterans are steering Russia on a ruinous course. Without security sector reform, Russia’s neighbors and the West could face future threats.

Russia might have to fend more for itself. Despite Russia’s not being an advanced democracy, the G7 admitted and later expelled it after its first invasion of Ukraine. After long negotiations and with Western support, in 2012 an ambivalent Russia joined the World Trade Organization (WTO). Now, Russia derides globalism and is sinking back to wasteful autarchy. But its brief experience with the WTO’s rules-based order may bring benefit when the country someday reopens.

This time, the West may do less to bring Russia in from the cold. The West maneuvered to have Russia ousted from the United Nations Human Rights Council. The West may question Russia’s suitability for other global groups or offer support only if it fulfills existing obligations.

The West may aid war crimes prosecutions. In March, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court announced an investigation. A slew of YouTube videos document Russian atrocities, as in Bucha. In September, a UN-chartered independent commission concluded that “war crimes” were committed in Ukraine.

The West might use its clout to gain the dispatch of suspected Russian war criminals to international justice. Two decades ago, the West pressed Yugoslavia to expel former President Slobodan Milosevic to a UN tribunal.

The West may deemphasize personalities. In 1992, a buoyant Yeltsin addressed a rare joint session of the U.S. Congress. At a 1997 summit with Yeltsin, EU leaders lavished praised for his reforms. This time, the West may emphasize reform of institutions, such as legislative, judicial and administrative. Charismatic leaders may be less valued as the chalice of Western hopes.

In the 1990s, the West adapted to and helpfully influenced the birth of 15 new republics. If liberalizing change comes anew, the West may seek to help Russia heal itself for the long term.

William Courtney is an adjunct senior fellow at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation. He was U.S. ambassador to Kazakhstan, Georgia and the U.S.-Soviet Commission which implemented the Threshold Test Ban Treaty.

Comments / 5

Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Salon

Putin has a hit list, according to Russian state media mouthpiece

Russian President Vladimir Putin has crafted a hit list, according to his Russian state media mouthpiece. The Daily Beast cited the Russian show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov made it clear that things aren't going well with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now the leader is plotting revenge. Pro-Putin...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Demands Goddaughter Be Jailed For 'Spreading Falsehoods About Government Agencies'

Vladimir Putin’s suspected goddaughter is facing three years behind bars for allegedly “spreading falsehoods about government agencies,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ksenia Sobchak, the 40-year-old female politician whose father was once close friends with the 69-year-old Russian leader, is currently under investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee over the allegations against her.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine

A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

New satellite images show Russia's Poseidon nuke-carrying 600ft submarine Belgorod lurking in the Arctic amid fears Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test

New satellite images show Russia's huge nuclear submarine, allegedly carrying ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons, lurking around the Barents Sea as fears grow that Vladimir Putin is planning to carry out a nuclear test. The nearly 600ft Belgorod submarine has disappeared from its home base in the...
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.
The Hill

The Hill

732K+
Followers
85K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy