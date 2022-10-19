ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

North Carolina restaurant ranks among world’s best date night spots

By Justyn Melrose
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina restaurant has wowed its way onto more than one of Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants for 2022 lists.

On Sept. 27, Tripadvisor revealed its lists of some of the most outstanding restaurants in the country and in the world based on diner recommendations.

The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge , in Blowing Rock, came in first for best date night spots in the United States and #11 for best date night spots in the world . It also ranked #2 for best fine dining spots in the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MW4q8_0if0jTOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38taJ9_0if0jTOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SquCo_0if0jTOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Gnsa_0if0jTOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Odl8d_0if0jTOb00
(Courtesy of The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge)

“This is such an unexpected honor to receive,” said Executive Chef Hunter Womble. “We are very proud and excited for all the past and present staff that worked so hard to make this happen. We are equally thankful for all those who have supported us by taking the time to review and affirm all the hard work we have put into creating a memorable experience for our diners. To say we are humbled by this would be an understatement.”

The restaurant is part of the Gideon Ridge Inn, a family-owned bed and breakfast with 10 rooms, located outside downtown Blowing Rock. The inn, previously owned by Moses Cone, was originally constructed as a home in 1939. It was transformed into a bed and breakfast in 1984. The restaurant opened in 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DF3I_0if0jTOb00
(Courtesy of The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dW7Pr_0if0jTOb00
(Courtesy of The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28B860_0if0jTOb00
(Courtesy of The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge)

“The restaurant, located inside the Inn, offers the seasonal choice to dine al-fresco on our terrace or in our intimate European-styled dining room with long-range mountain views from every seat,” Womble said. “Our ever-changing menu gives our Culinary Team the unique ability to only use the best ingredients available from local farms and small-batch purveyors located right here in the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmFCk_0if0jTOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EDlwy_0if0jTOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xhcVr_0if0jTOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHt8o_0if0jTOb00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSd0Y_0if0jTOb00
(Courtesy of The Restaurant at Gideon Ridge)

On its website, the restaurant provides a sample menu divided into first, second and third courses.

For the first course, dishes may include escargot with puff pastry, cognac mushroom cream sauce, leeks, garlic and a balsamic reduction or Prince Edward Island mussels with Spanish chorizo, white wine, tomatoes, pepperonata and a grilled baguette among other options.

Second courses are more modest with a farmers salad, poached pear salad and fish chowder.

Finally, the third courses include an Elk Rack with mashed potatoes, squash argo dulce, baby carrots, enoki mushrooms and currant demi. Also, a soy-glazed North Carolina duck breast with miso broth, Asian eggplant, enoki mushrooms, sugar snaps, celery leaf, basil, crispy garlic and togarashi.

These are all just possibilities of what you’ll find on the menu at the Restaurant at Gideon Ridge. Daily offerings are dependent on product availability from local farmers.

But Gideon Ridge was not the only North Carolina restaurant to appear on Tripadvisor’s lists.

On the list of best everyday eats , Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian in Asheville secured the #23 spot, followed by Binion’s Roadhouse in Hendersonville in the #24 spot.

On the list of best-hidden gems in the United States , #9 went to Buxton Munch Compan y in Buxton.

Tripadvisor said it put together this list based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants collected from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, with additional editing.

“Dining out is an internationally beloved pastime,” said Lauren Murphy, vice president and general manager of Hospitality Solutions at Tripadvisor. “For many restaurant-goers, it’s frequenting their favorite neighborhood eatery and for others, it’s snagging a table at a top-rated restaurant on vacation. … Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Awards, decided by people who visited and reviewed these places in the past year, offers authentic recommendations for the best places to eat no matter the occasion!”

To see all the winners, visit tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

WBTW News13

