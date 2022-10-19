Read full article on original website
Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm. The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
kjan.com
(Update) 2 seriously injured in Cass County (IA) UTV accident
(rural Griswold, Iowa) – In an update to our prior report, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday (10/20), released additional information, with regard a UTV accident that took place Sunday afternoon. Officials say deputies and area First Responders were paged-out to a UTV accident that had occurred in the area of 550th and Richland Road.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report October 20-21, 2022
4:54am: A deputy investigated a report of smoke in the 400 blk of Orchard Ave. 9:39am: A deputy was dispatched to an accident in the 1500 blk of 220th Street. Unit one was a white 2018 Dodge Durango being operated by Sealeana Smith (25) of Grand Junction. Unit two was a 2022 Ford F250 being operated by Dustin Dolan (22) of West Des Moines. Both vehicles were traveling westbound, Dolan was slowing down to make a turn and Smith struck the rear of his vehicle. Dolan’s vehicle had estimated damages of $10,000 and Smith’s had an estimated damage of $5,000. Smith was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, October 21st, 2022
(Dallas County) -- Bird flu has been confirmed in a domestic flock of birds in central Iowa. It's the 20th site in Iowa where bird flu has been confirmed this year and the first case reported in the state since May. State officials say there were 48 birds in the flock in Dallas County and all have been killed to prevent the spread of the virus. Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig (rhymes with "egg") says the case isn't unexpected as the virus has been confirmed this fall in neighboring states as wild birds migrate south. Wild birds can carry the disease, without falling seriously ill.
New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community
DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa. A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid […]
KCCI.com
Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project
ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
KCCI.com
Food Bank of Iowa parts ways with 11 DMARC affiliated food pantries
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cutting ties with some food pantries across the metro area, due to a new requirement that 11 Des Moines Area Religious Council-affiliated pantries could not find viable options to meet. The Food Bank of Iowa partners with pantries across...
kjan.com
Boone man injured in a Union County crash, Thursday night
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were injured during a collision Thursday night. Authorities say 32-year-old Corey Lee Mitchell, of Boone, suffered severe injuries and was flown by MercyOne Air to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, while the driver of the other vehicle – a man from Adair County – complained of possible/unknown injuries, but were otherwise okay and was not transported to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Cherry Street, at around 8:07-p.m.
kjan.com
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
KCCI.com
New thrift store helps Des Moines’ homeless
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines’ newest thrift store is a place to find a deal and help local homeless people at the same time. Thriftmart opened on Thursday at 2324 Euclid Ave. It carries everything from furniture to home décor and clothing. Local nonprofit Joppa operates...
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations.
kjan.com
Pott. County man arrested on Montgomery County warrants
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Two men were arrested on separate charges Friday (Today), in Montgomery County. Sheriff’s officials report 43-year-old Michael Gene Landon, Jr., of Council Bluffs, was arrested on two Montgomery County warrants for providing false information and driving while suspended. Landon was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in an held on a cash only bond.
Local retirees speak on the expected social security increase
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Social Security Administration announced Social Security benefits would increase by 8.7% by 2023 to account for inflation. The increase will boost benefits by an average of $92 a month AARP said. Although these cost-of-living adjustments will help more than 65 million beneficiaries, some still...
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
Infectious bird flu detected in Dallas County backyard flock
A mixed flock of 48 backyard birds in Dallas County recently contracted a deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirmed on Thursday. It is the first detected infection among Iowa’s domestic bird flocks since early May, although the virus was found in five hunted and dead wild […] The post Infectious bird flu detected in Dallas County backyard flock appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
