Ocean Shores, WA

kpug1170.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Historic stadium in Hoquiam damaged by ‘suspicious’ fires

HOQUIAM, Wash. — Hoquiam’s Olympic Stadium, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, almost became history Thursday. Several small fires burned sections of the lower grandstand Thursday morning. “We’re labeling it suspicious in nature,” said Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong. Strong said no suspects have...
HOQUIAM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

County denies having hand in airport selection process

Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thurston urges residents to prepare for natural, man-made disasters

The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) encouraged the public to take all necessary steps in preparing for natural and human-caused disasters as it officially kicked off Thurston Flood Awareness Week. During its Tuesday, October 18, meeting, the board said county residents and agencies should be educated and prepared for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Construction along Capitol Boulevard South

Tumwater warns of lane reductions resulting in slowed traffic on Capitol Boulevard South from Dennis Street SE to Trosper Road SW from Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. to Saturday, October 22, 4 a.m. The city's press release cited sewer line maintenance that is taking place on those roads causing the...
TUMWATER, WA

