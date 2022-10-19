Read full article on original website
GraysHarborTalk
Halloween on the Harbor: A Turn-of-The-Century Halloween in Grays Harbor County
Halloween traces its history far back into the past. By the early 20th century, the day had become a popular holiday in America. Usually spelled Hallowe’en at the time, a 20th Century Grays Harbor Halloween looked very different than it does today. Halloween Tricks Not Treats on Grays Harbor.
kpug1170.com
Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
Chronicle
Centralia Motel 6 to Be Made Into Studio Apartments, Investment Group Says
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween, with the hope that in the following year, the building will be transformed into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. The company presented to the...
The Suburban Times
Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
KXRO.com
WDFW approves seven days of razor clam digs beginning Oct. 24; Mocrocks remains closed
Clam digs return to the coast for a seven day opening on evening tides, starting on Monday. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) shellfish managers confirmed the digging opportunities at Long Beach, Twin Harbors, and Copalis beaches from Oct. 24-30. “Digging should continue to be great on the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
$2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway toll roads program back on track after COVID-19
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Transportation Commission was updated on the $2.38 billion Puget Sound Gateway Program that will close two of the state’s major transportation gaps – State Route 167 in Pierce County and State Route 509 in King County. Traffic and revenue work is under...
Pierce and Thurston county residents organizing to protest potential new airport
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents are organizing in opposition against a potential new airport in the South Sound. A community meeting on Monday focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County, as forecasts show that millions of passengers might not be accommodated at the state’s airports due to lack of capacity by 2050.
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Historic stadium in Hoquiam damaged by ‘suspicious’ fires
HOQUIAM, Wash. — Hoquiam’s Olympic Stadium, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, almost became history Thursday. Several small fires burned sections of the lower grandstand Thursday morning. “We’re labeling it suspicious in nature,” said Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong. Strong said no suspects have...
Starbucks Closes Another Seattle-Area Location: 'It's A Growing Problem'
The company shuttered five downtown Seattle locations months ago.
Chronicle
Teens Alert Lacey Council to Threat of Violence, Partial Lockdown at Area Schools
A threat of violence directed at Timberline High School and a partial lock down at River Ridge High School were brought to the attention of Lacey City Council on Thursday. And the two high school students who delivered the message also happen to serve on the city's youth council. Both spoke during public comment.
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
thejoltnews.com
County denies having hand in airport selection process
Thurston Regional Planning Council (TRPC) Executive Director Marc Daily stressed that the TRPC and the Lacey Transportation Policy Board are not directly involved in the potential involvement of the region in the state's airport selection process. Daily said all the information presented during the October 13 Lacey Council work session...
Chronicle
In Focus: Best of Lewis County Winners Announced During Event at The Juice Box in Centralia
Best of Lewis County contest winners were announced during an event at The Juice Box hosted by The Chronicle Thursday night in downtown Centralia. The Best of Lewis County special section, which features all of the winners and finalists, is included with Saturday's edition of The Chronicle. The section will be published at chronline.com on Tuesday.
thejoltnews.com
Thurston urges residents to prepare for natural, man-made disasters
The Thurston Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) encouraged the public to take all necessary steps in preparing for natural and human-caused disasters as it officially kicked off Thurston Flood Awareness Week. During its Tuesday, October 18, meeting, the board said county residents and agencies should be educated and prepared for...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
thejoltnews.com
Construction along Capitol Boulevard South
Tumwater warns of lane reductions resulting in slowed traffic on Capitol Boulevard South from Dennis Street SE to Trosper Road SW from Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. to Saturday, October 22, 4 a.m. The city's press release cited sewer line maintenance that is taking place on those roads causing the...
Several teens arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in Lakewood area
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police have arrested several teens believed to be responsible for a series of carjackings and robberies in Lakewood and nearby areas. According to the Lakewood Police Department, the suspects were returning to Walmart, presumably to commit another robbery. “I feel a...
Chronicle
Sirens: Theft; Burglary; Graffiti; Disorderly Conduct; Assault Lewis County Jail Statistice
• A Tacoma woman was cited for third-degree theft, identity theft and knowingly possessing fentanyl just after 10:05 a.m. on Oct. 19 after she was stopped for allegedly shoplifting from a business in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue. • A Pacific County woman was arrested just before 10:25 a.m....
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
