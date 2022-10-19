Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
5th Annual Wine on the River Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Wine on the River Mobile and iHeart Media is proud to partner with Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. Mobile’s 5th Annual wine tasting event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards. With an “Around the World” theme focusing on cultural regions. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits local non-profit. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!
WALA-TV FOX10
Danielle Renee Beauty Anniversary Deals
STORE HOURS: Tues - Sat 11am - 6pm. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride is coming up on Sunday, October 30th. This family friendly event is free. You can walk, ride your bike, or even your golf cart. There is also an afterparty at Manci’s Antique Club at 5pm featuring Johnny Hayes & Friends with no cover charge!
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking great for the weekend!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. The weekend will be fantastic! Both Saturday and Sunday we will start pleasantly cool in the low 50s. The afternoons will be sunny and warm with highs around 80. It will remain dry. If you’re headed to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event. Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation. That’s why FOX10 wanted to make it easy...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Bruce Smelley’s “Ticket to Texas”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It is time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Bruce Smelley performs his song “Ticket to Texas.”. You can check him out at https://brucesmelleymusic.com/. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
WALA-TV FOX10
Warm afternoons ahead
(WALA) - After three days in a row of colder temps, the Gulf Coast is enjoying a warmer trend as we head towards the weekend. We averaged 15 degrees below normal October 18 through 20, with one new record low set at 37 degrees for Mobile Regional Airport. Tonight will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary
Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary. Four days in November, six theaters in one of the south’s most picturesque hamlets in Fairhope, Alabama. Film lovers will view over twenty short and forty feature films of world class cinema. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Festa Italiana returns this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Festa Italiana returns this weekend to downtown Pensacola. Festa Italiana is a celebration of all things Italian, including food offerings like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches, and tiramisu. Italian music, prize drawings and a silent auction are all part of the event. This year’s drawing: 1st prize is $1,000, 2nd is $500, and 3rd is $250, all cash prizes. Festa Italiana is our major annual fundraising event. Proceeds are used to supplement our annual charitable donations and scholarships in the Pensacola area.
WALA-TV FOX10
Netflix releases “Descendant” documentary about Clotilda and Africatown community
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A documentary that’s been three years in the making is making its debut this weekend. “Descendant” tells the story of the slave ship, Clotilda, and its direct links to the Africatown community. A special screening will be shown for the first time in Mobile...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown. Captain Matt Garrett said they’ve seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating. “If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to...
WALA-TV FOX10
The benefits of chiropractic care
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of Americans around the country have benefited from chiropractic care, yet most people think chiropractors simply treat back and neck pain. Dr. Steven Knauf at The Joint Chiropractic will discuss what a chiropractor does and the benefits that go beyond the back. He will share how chiropractic care can treat issues like physical and mental stress, as well as ergonomics and posture. He will also discuss how you can improve your overall health with the help of a chiropractor and chiropractic care/techniques.
WALA-TV FOX10
Escatawpa Park reopens after undergoing sizable renovations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The opening of Escatawpa Park in Wilmer, Ala. has locals excited for the future. After a year of being closed, Escatawpa Hallow Park and Campground opened its doors to the public Friday-- this time, it looked a little different. After months of renovations, guests can see...
WALA-TV FOX10
Football Friday 10/21/2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another friday in fall and time to preview a big weekend of football. Fox10′s Emily Cochran joined us with a look at a few big high school football matchups as we get closer to the playoffs. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WALA-TV FOX10
Boys & Girls Clubs hosts Annual Awards and Board Installation Luncheon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama hosted its annual awards Thursday at Heron Lakes Country Club. The luncheon recognized community leaders, elected officials, and representatives from the business community for their contributions for the organization. 2022 New Board Member of the Year: Bruce Coldsmith.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
WALA-TV FOX10
House damaged after fire on Marine Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you...
WALA-TV FOX10
Electric tailgating experience at the USA vs Troy game
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jag Nation was full of energy Thursday night with high hopes of bringing home the ‘W’. This is the Jaguar’s biggest rivalry, against the Troy University Trojans, and fans were in front of Hancock Whitney Stadium tailgating all day. Electricity coursed through everyone...
WALA-TV FOX10
2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus (WNV), a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County. This is the second human case reported in Mobile County this year. Humans with WNV and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man back behind bars, charged with giving a child THC-laced gummies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Irvington man Vincent Tran is accused of exposing a child to THC laced ‘Gushers’ gummies back in November of last year. He’s now back behind bars. According to court documents, he left a package of the candies in the playroom of the...
Comments / 0