MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of Americans around the country have benefited from chiropractic care, yet most people think chiropractors simply treat back and neck pain. Dr. Steven Knauf at The Joint Chiropractic will discuss what a chiropractor does and the benefits that go beyond the back. He will share how chiropractic care can treat issues like physical and mental stress, as well as ergonomics and posture. He will also discuss how you can improve your overall health with the help of a chiropractor and chiropractic care/techniques.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO