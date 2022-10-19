ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

5th Annual Wine on the River Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Wine on the River Mobile and iHeart Media is proud to partner with Aubreigh’s Army Foundation 328. Mobile’s 5th Annual wine tasting event is on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Riverside Park. Sample wine from national and international vineyards. With an “Around the World” theme focusing on cultural regions. Ticket price includes admission into the event, a souvenir tasting cup, all beverage samples, food samples, and a portion benefits local non-profit. Live music entertainment will be going throughout the evening to keep the fun going!
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Danielle Renee Beauty Anniversary Deals

STORE HOURS: Tues - Sat 11am - 6pm.
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Manci’s Antique Club Daphne Witches Ride is coming up on Sunday, October 30th. This family friendly event is free. You can walk, ride your bike, or even your golf cart. There is also an afterparty at Manci’s Antique Club at 5pm featuring Johnny Hayes & Friends with no cover charge!
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Looking great for the weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. The weekend will be fantastic! Both Saturday and Sunday we will start pleasantly cool in the low 50s. The afternoons will be sunny and warm with highs around 80. It will remain dry. If you're headed to the...
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event. Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation. That's why FOX10 wanted to make it easy...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pepsi SoundStage: Bruce Smelley’s “Ticket to Texas”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It is time for another Pepsi SoundStage. Bruce Smelley performs his song "Ticket to Texas.". You can check him out at https://brucesmelleymusic.com/.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Warm afternoons ahead

(WALA) - After three days in a row of colder temps, the Gulf Coast is enjoying a warmer trend as we head towards the weekend. We averaged 15 degrees below normal October 18 through 20, with one new record low set at 37 degrees for Mobile Regional Airport. Tonight will...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

Fairhope Film Festival Celebrates its 10th Anniversary. Four days in November, six theaters in one of the south’s most picturesque hamlets in Fairhope, Alabama. Film lovers will view over twenty short and forty feature films of world class cinema. There will be international and domestic feature films as well as documentaries.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Festa Italiana returns this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Festa Italiana returns this weekend to downtown Pensacola. Festa Italiana is a celebration of all things Italian, including food offerings like shrimp scampi, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, sausage and pepper sandwiches, and tiramisu. Italian music, prize drawings and a silent auction are all part of the event. This year’s drawing: 1st prize is $1,000, 2nd is $500, and 3rd is $250, all cash prizes. Festa Italiana is our major annual fundraising event. Proceeds are used to supplement our annual charitable donations and scholarships in the Pensacola area.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police cracking down on panhandling downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are bringing attention to what they call a growing problem. Panhandling downtown. Captain Matt Garrett said they've seen an increase specifically on Dauphin street at restaurants with outdoor seating. "If they do experience this themselves, please call us. Obviously, we want people to...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

The benefits of chiropractic care

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Millions of Americans around the country have benefited from chiropractic care, yet most people think chiropractors simply treat back and neck pain. Dr. Steven Knauf at The Joint Chiropractic will discuss what a chiropractor does and the benefits that go beyond the back. He will share how chiropractic care can treat issues like physical and mental stress, as well as ergonomics and posture. He will also discuss how you can improve your overall health with the help of a chiropractor and chiropractic care/techniques.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Escatawpa Park reopens after undergoing sizable renovations

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The opening of Escatawpa Park in Wilmer, Ala. has locals excited for the future. After a year of being closed, Escatawpa Hallow Park and Campground opened its doors to the public Friday-- this time, it looked a little different. After months of renovations, guests can see...
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Football Friday 10/21/2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It's another friday in fall and time to preview a big weekend of football. Fox10′s Emily Cochran joined us with a look at a few big high school football matchups as we get closer to the playoffs.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Boys & Girls Clubs hosts Annual Awards and Board Installation Luncheon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama hosted its annual awards Thursday at Heron Lakes Country Club. The luncheon recognized community leaders, elected officials, and representatives from the business community for their contributions for the organization. 2022 New Board Member of the Year: Bruce Coldsmith.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver. Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house. According to police, Todd asked the driver where she...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

House damaged after fire on Marine Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue battled a house fire on Marine Street Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters said no one was inside the house. Authorities are investigating what sparked the blaze.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Electric tailgating experience at the USA vs Troy game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jag Nation was full of energy Thursday night with high hopes of bringing home the 'W'. This is the Jaguar's biggest rivalry, against the Troy University Trojans, and fans were in front of Hancock Whitney Stadium tailgating all day. Electricity coursed through everyone...
TROY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2nd human case of West Nile Virus reported in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A case of human West Nile virus (WNV), a form of mosquito-borne encephalitis, has been confirmed in Mobile County, according to Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, health officer for Mobile County. This is the second human case reported in Mobile County this year. Humans with WNV and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

