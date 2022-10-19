ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
North Carolina election mailer causes confusion among some voters

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — TheNorth Carolina State Board of Elections said they've been receiving calls from confused and angry voters about a piece of mail sent to some voters. The mailer is labeled “Important Voter Notification” at the top in red lettering and is sponsored by Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC, according to a news release from the State Board of Elections.
Nonprofit offers free college applications to N.C. students this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Janae Wofford is a senior at Martin L. Nesbitt Academy and an aspiring pharmacist. She interns at the Mountain Area Health Education Center in the Minority Medical Mentoring Program to prepare for pharmacy school. “I’m interested in going into pharmacology research, specifically with a concentration in...
More than 135,000 ballots cast on first day of early voting

N.C. — About 135,400North Carolina voters cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting Thursday, according to state board officials. The turnout was on par with the nearly 136,500 voters who cast ballots on the first day of in-person early voting in 2018. Authorities said through Thursday,...
