wvlt.tv
Deadly E.coli outbreak linked to Rutherford County farm
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
WSMV
Parents react to CDC panel vote adding Covid shot to recommended vaccine schedule
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville parents are giving their take following the CDC’s advisory committee’s vote in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended immunization schedule for both children and adults. Many parents in Davidson County have different opinions. “We have just started to come back...
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
Facility responds after Child Dies from E. Coli outbreak at Lucky Ladds Farms
According to the TN Department of Health, two baby goats are the reason for the outbreak of E. coli at Lucky Ladd Farms in the Rutherford County community of Eagleville. Several people fell ill after attending a camp at the petting farm and fun park. The outbreak at Lucky Ladd...
Families plan to file lawsuit against Lucky Ladd Farms after E. coli report
Lucky Ladd Farms is responding to claims that they were negligent after a child died from catching E. coli. Three families have gotten an attorney and they’re planning to file a lawsuit against them.
Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located
UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
WSMV
Middle Point Landfill files motion saying contamination isn’t their fault
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The battle between the city of Murfreesboro and the Middle Point Landfill continues after the landfill responded to the lawsuit after the city gave them 60 days to respond. One of the biggest concerns is that the city said PFAS (a group of chemicals used to...
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office
This week, News 2 recognizes the men and women dedicated to protecting Cheatham County with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. After serving the department for 33 years, Tim Binkley was recently elected as Sheriff. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell joins Binkley to discuss his top priorities for the community and his transition to leading the department. As a way to say thank you for their service we’ve provided lunch for them to enjoy.
Haunt With a Heart: Tennessee Is Home to a Paranormal Convention That Helps Rescue Animals
Something about me, is I'm always down for a good ghost story. If something weird happened in your house, I want to hear about it. If there's an old building that is haunted by an old lady with a grudge against cats. I want to hear about it. I love the stories behind hauntings. I've found many ghost stories stem from true history. Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, so when I heard of a paranormal convention with an emphasis on history, I knew that sounded right up my alley!
wpln.org
Autopsy confirms 2022 Bonnaroo death was from a drug overdose
An autopsy conducted by a Tennessee medical examiner confirms that a death this year at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was the result of an accidental drug overdose. WPLN News obtained the report through the state’s open records act. According to the autopsy, released Thursday, it was a mix...
WSMV
Family loses pets in damaging Spring Hill house fire
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Spring Hill couple lost their home which they built from the ground up and lived in for three years in a fire on Wednesday night. Jessica and Robert White just celebrated their nine-year anniversary a week ago and on Thursday there is almost nothing left of the home filled with memories.
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Three arrested after 9-year-old found locked in dog cage, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three people are facing charges after an anonymous tip led deputies to a home where they found a child locked inside of a dog kennel. In a news release, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned citizen said that a child had been locked in the kennel overnight. When deputies responded to the home, they found the 9-year-old boy inside the cage, which was padlocked shut. Deputies broke the cage open and released the child, who was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
WSMV
Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
