Something about me, is I'm always down for a good ghost story. If something weird happened in your house, I want to hear about it. If there's an old building that is haunted by an old lady with a grudge against cats. I want to hear about it. I love the stories behind hauntings. I've found many ghost stories stem from true history. Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, so when I heard of a paranormal convention with an emphasis on history, I knew that sounded right up my alley!

LEBANON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO