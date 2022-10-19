ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagleville, TN

wvlt.tv

Deadly E.coli outbreak linked to Rutherford County farm

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
WJHL

Russell County Sheriff’s Office: missing teen located

UPDATE October 22, 4:08 p.m.: According to an update from Sgt. McGlothlin with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Pruner has been located. LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff’s office, Harley Kate Pruner, 15, was last seen and […]
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

This week, News 2 recognizes the men and women dedicated to protecting Cheatham County with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. After serving the department for 33 years, Tim Binkley was recently elected as Sheriff. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell joins Binkley to discuss his top priorities for the community and his transition to leading the department. As a way to say thank you for their service we’ve provided lunch for them to enjoy.
99.5 WKDQ

Haunt With a Heart: Tennessee Is Home to a Paranormal Convention That Helps Rescue Animals

Something about me, is I'm always down for a good ghost story. If something weird happened in your house, I want to hear about it. If there's an old building that is haunted by an old lady with a grudge against cats. I want to hear about it. I love the stories behind hauntings. I've found many ghost stories stem from true history. Sometimes reality is stranger than fiction, so when I heard of a paranormal convention with an emphasis on history, I knew that sounded right up my alley!
wpln.org

Autopsy confirms 2022 Bonnaroo death was from a drug overdose

An autopsy conducted by a Tennessee medical examiner confirms that a death this year at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was the result of an accidental drug overdose. WPLN News obtained the report through the state’s open records act. According to the autopsy, released Thursday, it was a mix...
WSMV

Family loses pets in damaging Spring Hill house fire

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Spring Hill couple lost their home which they built from the ground up and lived in for three years in a fire on Wednesday night. Jessica and Robert White just celebrated their nine-year anniversary a week ago and on Thursday there is almost nothing left of the home filled with memories.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Three arrested after 9-year-old found locked in dog cage, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three people are facing charges after an anonymous tip led deputies to a home where they found a child locked inside of a dog kennel. In a news release, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned citizen said that a child had been locked in the kennel overnight. When deputies responded to the home, they found the 9-year-old boy inside the cage, which was padlocked shut. Deputies broke the cage open and released the child, who was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
WSMV

Two teens missing out of Franklin County, now in custody

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens are now in custody in Robertson County after they were reported missing by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. 15-year-old Kyle Williams and 16-year-old Nevaeh Frank will face juvenile petitions in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. “Thank you to...
