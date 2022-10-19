ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matthew Perry Almost Died From Opioids in 2018, Spent Two Weeks in a Coma: Doctors Said ‘I Had a 2% Chance to Live’

By Zack Sharf
MySanAntonio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'

Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
Primetimer

55 Vicodin a Day: Matthew Perry Details Friends-Era Drug Addiction

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction. In his new memoir Frieds, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old reveals the truth about his substance abuse issues and the near-death experience that changed everything for him. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit...
Page Six

Matthew Perry: I ‘nearly died’ a few years ago when colon burst from drug use

Matthew Perry’s addiction struggles became so severe that he “nearly died” a few years ago at age 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse. While the “Friends” alum said at the time of his health scare that he suffered a “gastrointestinal perforation,” he now admits that he actually spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months to treat the health crisis. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he told People. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO...
The Independent

Texas mother gets life after bedridden seven-year-old daughter died home alone while she went out to bar

A mother has been sentenced to life behind bars for abandoning her daughter with Down’s syndrome at home while visiting a bar in Bay City, Texas, more than two years ago, according to reports.Lauren Kay Dean, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment and an extra 20 years for abandonment following a guilty plea in court last week over the death of her seven-year-old daughter, Jordynn Barrera, Law&Crime reported.She was also accused of leaving her two other children unattended at home in Bay City, about 65 miles southwest of Houston, while visiting a nearby bar in January 2020 when Jordynn was...
BAY CITY, TX
People

Matthew Perry Says Friends Cast Rallied Around Him at Height of His Addiction: 'They Were Patient'

The Friends star is releasing his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing on Nov. 1 When Matthew Perry was first cast as Chandler Bing on Friends, he was 24 years old and "just a guy desperate for fame, thinking that fame would fix everything," he tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I was just 'on' all the time." But now, in a candid interview to discuss his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry, 53, reflects on his journey — and...
TheWrap

Matthew Perry Reveals Opioid Abuse Put Him in a 2-Week Coma: ‘I’m Grateful to Be Alive’

Matthew Perry has revealed his opioid addiction became so severe that he “nearly died” four years ago at age 49 after his colon burst from abusing the drug. Speaking with People in the lead-up to his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” the “Friends” star said the incident put him in a two-week coma and family was told he had a 2% chance to live. He also had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Looked Healthy While Out With Mystery Woman Prior To Revealing Near-Fatal Health Woes

Actor Matthew Perry is back to his usual self. Before the Tuesday, November 9, release of his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed his severe drug addiction caused him to nearly lose his life, but these days, he's feeling and looking better than he has in years.Last week, photogs caught the 17 Again star, 53, star out in Los Angeles alongside an unidentified women, though it's unclear if the two are just friends or something more.ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKPerry looked relaxed and casual in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes

Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
People

Husband of WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Shares Heartbreaking Post After Her Death: 'An Angel'

"I just know that death can't take away the memories we made," Westin Blake wrote in the letter to his late wife The husband of WWE wrestler Sara Lee, who died at age 30 earlier this month, shared a heartbreaking letter to his late wife. Addressing Lee directly, Westin Blake, 35, wrote on Instagram: "I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth." The father-of-three called his wife "a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy