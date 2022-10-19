Matthew Perry Almost Died From Opioids in 2018, Spent Two Weeks in a Coma: Doctors Said ‘I Had a 2% Chance to Live’

Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry opens up about why he never found love and why he will only date wealthy women
Matthew Perry opened up about his past relationships and why he never found true love. The "Friends" alum also discussed why he will only date someone who is "self-supporting" going forward after previously being burned.
'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'
Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
55 Vicodin a Day: Matthew Perry Details Friends-Era Drug Addiction
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction. In his new memoir Frieds, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old reveals the truth about his substance abuse issues and the near-death experience that changed everything for him. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit...
Matthew Perry: I ‘nearly died’ a few years ago when colon burst from drug use
Matthew Perry’s addiction struggles became so severe that he “nearly died” a few years ago at age 49 when his colon burst from opioid overuse. While the “Friends” alum said at the time of his health scare that he suffered a “gastrointestinal perforation,” he now admits that he actually spent two weeks in a coma and five months in the hospital and had to use a colostomy bag for nine months to treat the health crisis. “The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live,” he told People. “I was put on a thing called an ECMO...
Matthew Perry remembers Jennifer Aniston called him out for alcohol abuse
Matthew Perry praised Jennifer Aniston for being a good friend amidst his sobriety struggles. The actor, who recently revealed he “nearly” died from heavy drug use, said his “Friends” co-star confronted him about his scary drug and alcohol use at the height of his career. In...
Matthew Perry Says Friends Cast Rallied Around Him at Height of His Addiction: 'They Were Patient'
The Friends star is releasing his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing on Nov. 1 When Matthew Perry was first cast as Chandler Bing on Friends, he was 24 years old and "just a guy desperate for fame, thinking that fame would fix everything," he tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "I was just 'on' all the time." But now, in a candid interview to discuss his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry, 53, reflects on his journey — and...
Matthew Perry Opens Up About His Addiction Journey with a New Memoir: 'I'm Grateful to Be Alive'
Matthew Perry is ready to share the truth about his life. The Friends star, 53, beloved for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the hit TV series, has written a heartbreakingly beautiful memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing (available Nov. 1), detailing his journey — one filled with incredible highs and shattering lows.
Friends Star Matthew Perry Reflects On Addiction And How Bad Things Got While The Show Was Still Filming
Matthew Perry's new book will be a frank look at Friends and his substance issues.
Matthew Perry Reveals Opioid Abuse Put Him in a 2-Week Coma: ‘I’m Grateful to Be Alive’
Matthew Perry has revealed his opioid addiction became so severe that he “nearly died” four years ago at age 49 after his colon burst from abusing the drug. Speaking with People in the lead-up to his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” the “Friends” star said the incident put him in a two-week coma and family was told he had a 2% chance to live. He also had to use a colostomy bag for nine months.
Matthew Perry Looked Healthy While Out With Mystery Woman Prior To Revealing Near-Fatal Health Woes
Actor Matthew Perry is back to his usual self. Before the Tuesday, November 9, release of his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed his severe drug addiction caused him to nearly lose his life, but these days, he's feeling and looking better than he has in years.Last week, photogs caught the 17 Again star, 53, star out in Los Angeles alongside an unidentified women, though it's unclear if the two are just friends or something more.ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKPerry looked relaxed and casual in...
Matthew Perry only has to ‘look down’ at stomach scars to remind him to stay sober
Matthew Perry only has to “look down” at his stomach scars from 14 surgeries to remind him to stay sober. The ‘Friends’ actor, 53, went under the knife several times, had to use a colostomy bag for nine months and went to rehab 15 times amid his drink and drug addictions – which saw him at one point drop to 128lbs (9 stone) in weight.
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Almost Died After His Colon Burst in 2018
In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry sheds light on his struggle with addiction, including how it almost cost him his life. According to his People cover story, Perry opens his memoir with the story of how he almost died in 2018. "I had...
