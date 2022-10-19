Read full article on original website
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
Pete Carroll on Seahawks: “We are just getting rolling”
The Seahawks have gotten off to a better-than-expected start, winning three, losing three, and landing in a three-way tie atop the NFC West. How does coach Pete Carroll assess the current state of his team?. “I think we are just laying low, I think we are in the reeds,” Carroll...
How 49ers trade is 'special' homecoming for CMC, family
On Friday, 49ers general manager John Lynch raved about how the team’s newest member, star running back Christian McCaffrey, is a perfect fit for San Francisco. For the most part, the GM was talking about how McCaffrey’s skill set compliments coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense. But as many football fans already know, the All-Pro’s connection to the team, its personnel and the surrounding area go much deeper than that.
Tom Brady says there’s no retirement in his future
On Tuesday, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on PFT Live about the disappointing (to date) 2022 seasons of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So I asked Chris a question that popped into my mind during our organic, loosely-organized conversation. Which guy would be more likely...
DeSean Jackson: I’ve been keeping my eye on Lamar Jackson, a blessing to play with him
Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson is back in the NFL after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week and he’s spent the last couple of days getting to know his new team. The hope is that Jackson will be able to provide the offense with another threat once...
Eagles lineman has very strong take on Tom Brady screaming at o-line
If you play on Tom Brady's team, there's a good chance the uber-competitive quarterback is going to scream in your face at some point. Brady is very passionate about winning, and when his teammates aren't doing their jobs, he lets them know. The latest example came last Sunday in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where cameras caught the 45-year-old QB berating his offensive linemen on the sideline.
Kyler Murray: All I was saying to Kliff Kingsbury was to chill out
The Cardinals offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders this season and signs of the strain that has taken on the team could be seen late in the second quarter on Thursday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury had an animated verbal exchange after the team...
Ravens add Ronnie Stanley to the injury report with an illness
Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley returned to action two weeks ago. Stanley played 22 offensive snaps in his return in Week 5 and 51 last week. Stanley was limited in Wednesday’s practice with what the Ravens listed as rest/ankle. He had a full practice Thursday and then sat out Friday.
Broncos informed team of quarterback decision before start of Saturday walk-through
For the second straight weekend, a franchise quarterback missed a Saturday walk-through practice. This week, the franchise quarterback who missed practice had a good reason for it. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t participate in the walk-through because, at the outset of it, coach Nathaniel Hackett informed the team that Wilson...
Undefeated Eagles likely to have a high first-round draft pick, thanks to the Saints
The Eagles are the NFL’s only undefeated team, but even if they keep it up and end up winning the Super Bowl, they’re likely to be in position to add one of the elite players in the 2023 NFL draft. That’s because in addition to their own first-round...
49ers pondering CMC's status, elevate Johnson vs. Chiefs
Veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson will be back on the field Sunday when the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers, however, are not required to make a decision on newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey until 90 minutes before the 1:25 p.m. kickoff at Levi's Stadium. McCaffrey...
49ers taking it 'step by step' while McCaffrey is eager to play
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Christian McCaffrey passed his physical upon arriving in the Bay Area from his cross-country flight on Friday morning. And it did not take long for 49ers general manager John Lynch to witness what kind of impact the team’s newest addition has on his teammates.
The Panthers slide squarely into tank mode
Tanking happens in the NFL. And the Panthers are now clearly doing it. They’ll deny it. They have to. The first rule of Tank Club is you do not talk about Tank Club. More specifically, through any and all subtle or obvious efforts to embrace the suck in order to enhance draft status, the team needs to claim it’s not doing that which it plainly is. And the league office will look the other way as long as no one says the magic word.
Kyle Shanahan: Up in the air whether Christian McCaffrey plays Sunday
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had exactly the reaction you’d expect when General Manager John Lynch told him that the team had made a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Shanahan said on KNBR Friday that he had “a big smile” upon hearing the news that McCaffrey would be...
Lamar Jackson closing in on Steve Young’s rushing total, Top 5 ever for a quarterback
Steve Young is one of the greatest running quarterbacks in the history of football, but at the age of 25 Lamar Jackson is about to equal Young’s entire career rushing production. Young retired with 4,239 career rushing yards. Jackson already has 4,124, which means he could top Young’s total...
NFL fines Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs for unsportsmanlike conduct
The Cowboys lost to the Eagles on Sunday, and two key Cowboys players lost some money for their actions during the game. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flexing over and talking to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
All-in CMC trade gives 49ers something special now, in future
Four years ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had big plans for a running back named Jerick McKinnon. Shanahan was ready to build a lot of his offense in 2018 around McKinnon, whom the 49ers signed an unrestricted free agent that offseason. McKinnon was a reasonably good running back but stood...
Jerry Jones: Not challenging spot on CeeDee Lamb catch was a mistake
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he didn’t think he’d win if he challenged the spot on a crucial play when CeeDee Lamb was spotted just short of a first down, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says McCarthy should have thrown the red flag. Jones said on 105.3 The...
D’Andre Swift questionable, Amon-Ra St. Brown off injury report
The Lions may still be without one of their key offensive players, but another should be back at full strength for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Running back D'Andre Swift is questionable for the game while receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is officially off the injury report and expected to play.
Brett Rypien: We want to be sure we’re getting everybody ready to play
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day and that meant Brett Rypien got plenty of work again on Thursday. Word out of Denver was that Rypien took the majority of the snaps on Wednesday, but he declined to confirm the split of the workload when he spoke to reporters about the prospect of starting against the Jets this weekend.
