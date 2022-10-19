How to Watch ‘Drag Race Italia’ Season 2 in the US

Photo: World of Wonder

Drag Race Italia is back for more — and we are not ready for the extravaganza! But we’re gonna have to be, because 10 of Italy’s fiercest divas are about to strut into the Werk Room and strut their stuff on the main stage. Who will be crowned Italy’s next drag superstar? We’ll find out in just a few weeks — but first, we gotta see how this season shakes out and how these queens fare.

So, how can you watch Drag Race Italia Season 2 if you don’t live in Italy? It’s easy, and — if you live in the US — it’ll make your Thursday afternoons a lot more fabulous. Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream Drag Race Italia Season 2 in the United States (and around the world).

When does Drag Race Italia Season 2 premiere?

The queens of Italy return in Drag Race Italia Season 2, which premieres in the United States on Thursday, October 20 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. The queens are taking a red eye flight to you from Italy.

Where to watch Drag Race Italia Season 2 in the US

Drag Race Italia Season 2 will stream exclusively in America — and around the world — on WOW Presents Plus. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for a free, 7-day trial of WOW Presents Plus.

The only country where you can’t stream Drag Race Italia on WOW Presents Plus is Italy. If you’re in Italy, you’ll find Drag Race Italia on Discovery+. But reminder: Drag Race Italia is not available to stream on Discovery+ in the US. It’s only available to stream on WOW Presents Plus everywhere outside of Italy.

Who is in the Drag Race Italia Season 2 cast?

The Drag Race Italia Season 2 cast includes:

Gioffré

Tanissa Yoncè

Who are the Drag Race Italia Season 2 host and judges?

Drag Race Italia is once again hosted by Priscilla. By her side are returning judges, television presenter Tommaso Zorzi and actor Chiara Francini.

Is Drag Race Italia in Italian or English?

Like many international Drag Race series, Drag Race Italia is presented in the country’s native language. But don’t worry — you don’t have to speak Italian in order to understand all the shade. There are captions available, although you may have to turn them on.

If you start watching Drag Race Italia and the subtitles are not on, click on the “CC” box on the bottom right of the video player window and select “English.”

Photo: WOW Presents Plus

If you’re watching Drag Race Italia on your television, you can activate the English subtitles via the same method you use to turn on subtitles for other programs.

Is there a Drag Race Italia Season 2 trailer?

Oh honey, of course there is!

Drag Race Italia Season 2 premieres in the United States on WOW Presents Plus on October 20 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.