ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Italian economy faces threat from climate change - central bank

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODfLQ_0if0iLTO00

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rising temperatures risk stunting the growth of the Italian economy over the coming decades, with sectors such as agriculture and tourism among the hardest hit, a Bank of Italy research project said on Wednesday.

The study highlighted the wider impact of climate change, saying that businesses in parts of the country prone to landslides and flooding were more likely to fail than those in other areas.

It also noted the impact of high temperatures and pollution on students and workers, with worse performances recorded for exams taken on hot days and more work-related accidents reported when air quality was poor.

Italy is already feeling the effects of a changing climate and in July, the government declared a state of emergency in areas surrounding the river Po in the north.

The Po valley accounts for roughly a third of the country's agricultural production and has been suffering its worst drought for 70 years.

Gross domestic product per person could fall by anything between 2.8 and 9.5% by 2100 compared with baseline estimates, the report added.

When it comes to tourism, winter sports were the most exposed, with reduced snowfall indicating fewer visitors would head to the Alps to ski. Resorts at lower levels faced the greatest risk, with artificial snow unable to compensate fully for the absence of the genuine article.

Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian business climate worsened in Oct -central bank

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index slid into negative territory in October, with future expectations becoming markedly less optimistic as production and demand assessments worsened.
Reuters

New Zealand farmers protest agricultural emissions plan

WELLINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand farmers on Thursday gathered in city and town centres across the country, driving tractors and pickup trucks and carrying signs in protest against the government's plan to tax agricultural emissions.
Reuters

EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit - document

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month's U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Reuters

Mayor of Brazil meatpacking hub probed amid wave of electoral coercion cases

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor prosecutor on Friday told the mayor of a major agribusiness town to stop directing companies "to suggest, influence or induce" workers to vote for specific candidates, after he called on business leaders to drum up votes for right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro.
Reuters

Ukraine holds key rate at 25%, sees it unchanged until 2024

KYIV, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Ukraine kept its key rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, a level it said was forecast to be maintained until the second quarter of 2024 as it grapples with high inflation fuelled by Russia's invasion.
Reuters

Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy

HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
HUDSON, NY
Reuters

Reuters

629K+
Followers
361K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy