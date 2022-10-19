ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Coutinho needs 'little bit of luck' to find form, says Gerrard

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has backed attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to rediscover his form, saying the Brazil international needs "a little bit of luck" much like his team.

Coutinho has not scored or bagged an assist in the 11 games he has played this season for Villa, who sit two spots above the Premier League relegation zone with nine points from 10 matches.

"The age he is at and the talent, I very much have full confidence and belief in Phil," Gerrard told reporters on Wednesday, a day before his team's league trip to Fulham.

"Obviously, the statistics at the moment suggest that he's not in the best place or at his best, which we all understand. But we as a staff and me as his manager, will give him every bit of support he needs.

"He's pushing, he's trying and a bit like the team might just need that little bit of luck that will help his own belief and confidence."

Villa are winless in their last three league games.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

