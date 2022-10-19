ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loved ones gather at funeral for killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano

By Raegan Scharfetter
 3 days ago

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Loved ones gathered at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano's funeral Wednesday morning.

Arellano, 25, was killed while driving himself to work last Tuesday.

Police said he was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a suspected drunk driver going the wrong way. That driver now faces a criminal charge for his death .

Arellano has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since June 2019. He was assigned to Northwest Patrol Division.

He is survived by his parents, girlfriend and eight-month-old son. He is also survived by his brother, who is also a Dallas police officer.

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

