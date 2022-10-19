Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCharlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Bleacher Report
Christian McCaffrey 'Fired Up' to Join 'Explosive' 49ers Offense After Panthers Trade
Christian McCaffrey is going from playing for one of the NFL's worst offenses in the Carolina Panthers to playing for a much better one in San Francisco, and the new 49ers running back is excited for the opportunity. "It’s one of the most explosive offenses in the league. ... How...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Says 'No Retirement in My Future' Despite Buccaneers' Struggles
Tom Brady can't play football forever. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reaffirmed on Thursday that he has no plans to retire anytime soon, even with the Bucs' offense struggling to start the 2022 season. "I love the sport and I love the teammates and I wanna go do a...
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling Early 2022 NFL Rookie Sensations on Superstar Potential
The 2022 NFL draft class has not waited to make an impression. Through six weeks of the season, several first-year players have already made their mark with their contributions. But the highest aspiration for every draft pick is that they are able to develop into a superstar. Obviously, expectations shift...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
Heading into the weekend, there are some noteworthy NFL players dealing with injuries ahead of the bulk of Week 7 action. Because of that, fantasy managers need to be prepared so that they're not left scrambling to fill their lineups on Sunday morning. Fortunately, there are some start-worthy players still...
Bleacher Report
Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams Trying to Make it Back to the Playoffs
Several NFL teams that made the playoffs last year should be concerned about the way the 2022 season has unfolded thus far—one of those clubs kicked off Week 7 Thursday night. Typically, teams that reach the postseason look to make a deeper run or defend a title reign in...
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace
NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Bleacher Report
Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Russell Wilson out vs. Jets with Hamstring Injury; Rypien to Start
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brett Rypien will start in his place. Wilson has dealt with a number of injuries this season. He underwent a procedure on...
Bleacher Report
Michael Irvin: 'Absolutely Asinine' for Cowboys to Use Dak Prescott Like Cooper Rush
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will return to the field on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after recovering from a fractured thumb he suffered in the team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will be heavily compared to backup Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 in his absence. While...
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury; Out 4-6 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss 4-6 weeks.
Bleacher Report
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer Says Team Isn't Selling Young Core After McCaffrey Trade
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team isn't planning a full-blown fire sale following Thursday night's blockbuster trade of running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. "This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell," Fitterer told reporters Friday. The second-year GM added it would take...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were each fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Parsons was fined $10,609 for flexing over Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, and Diggs was fined $9,577 for taking his helmet off...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece
It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Daniel Snyder Allegations Aren't Supported by 'Tangible Facts'
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubted on Friday the authenticity of some of the allegations that have been levied against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones said the following when asked if he feels obligated to protect Snyder and other NFL owners:
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Bleacher Report
Miami's Mario Cristobal After Duke Loss: Go Somewhere Else If You're Not Playing Hard
The Miami Hurricanes fell to the Duke Blue Devils 45-21 on Saturday to fall to 3-4 on the season, and head coach Mario Cristobal ripped his players for not working hard enough following his team's latest loss. "If someone’s not playing hard, they have to go play somewhere else," Cristobal...
Bleacher Report
Elijah Moore Won't Play vs. Broncos; Saleh Says Jets Won't Trade WR Despite Request
Elijah Moore is reportedly back at the New York Jets' practice facility, but he will not take the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the wide receiver was at practice on Friday, one day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Moore requested a trade and is "frustrated with his role."
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Best Position Units in College Football Right Now
As the 2022 college football picture comes into clearer focus, it's easier than ever to identify the top teams and their strengths. If a team is going to surge into the College Football Playoff or compete for its conference championship game, it needs to have dominant positional units. Plenty of those exist this year, led by a pair of dynamic receiving corps.
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...
