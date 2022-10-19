ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying or Selling Early 2022 NFL Rookie Sensations on Superstar Potential

The 2022 NFL draft class has not waited to make an impression. Through six weeks of the season, several first-year players have already made their mark with their contributions. But the highest aspiration for every draft pick is that they are able to develop into a superstar. Obviously, expectations shift...
Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

Heading into the weekend, there are some noteworthy NFL players dealing with injuries ahead of the bulk of Week 7 action. Because of that, fantasy managers need to be prepared so that they're not left scrambling to fill their lineups on Sunday morning. Fortunately, there are some start-worthy players still...
Panic Meter for Struggling NFL Teams Trying to Make it Back to the Playoffs

Several NFL teams that made the playoffs last year should be concerned about the way the 2022 season has unfolded thus far—one of those clubs kicked off Week 7 Thursday night. Typically, teams that reach the postseason look to make a deeper run or defend a title reign in...
23XI Racing Adds To NASCAR's Punishment For Bubba Wallace

NASCAR isn't the only entity punishing Bubba Wallace for his actions during last week's Cup Series race. 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin told the Associated Press that the team has disciplined Wallace "above and beyond" the one-race suspension NASCAR handed down. "He understands where I stand, where the team stands,...
Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.
NFL Rumors: D.J. Moore Drawing Trade Interest; Panthers View WR as Foundational Piece

It's all about the future at this point for the Carolina Panthers, and that future may still include wide receiver D.J. Moore even after trading away Christian McCaffrey. Carolina announced it traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported it has also "received multiple trade calls" from teams interested in Moore. Yet Fowler noted "the team has considered Moore a foundational piece to the roster. That would make a trade tough to execute."
Jerry Jones Says Daniel Snyder Allegations Aren't Supported by 'Tangible Facts'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubted on Friday the authenticity of some of the allegations that have been levied against Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post), Jones said the following when asked if he feels obligated to protect Snyder and other NFL owners:
Elijah Moore Won't Play vs. Broncos; Saleh Says Jets Won't Trade WR Despite Request

Elijah Moore is reportedly back at the New York Jets' practice facility, but he will not take the field for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the wide receiver was at practice on Friday, one day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Moore requested a trade and is "frustrated with his role."
Ranking the Best Position Units in College Football Right Now

As the 2022 college football picture comes into clearer focus, it's easier than ever to identify the top teams and their strengths. If a team is going to surge into the College Football Playoff or compete for its conference championship game, it needs to have dominant positional units. Plenty of those exist this year, led by a pair of dynamic receiving corps.
Kyler Murray on Exchange with Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: 'We’re All Good'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray downplayed any issues with head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a heated sideline interaction during Thursday's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints. Speaking to reporters after the game, Murray explained his reaction was prompted by Kingsbury's animated behavior. "It was just in the moment and...

