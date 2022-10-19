ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Raines; Sweet Jr.; Wanbaugh; Sheldon

Edna Dianne Raines will be celebrated with a memorial service at North Casper Clubhouse, 1032 East L St., Casper, Wyoming, starting at noon on Oct. 27, 2022. Di is survived by two of her three children, Debbie McGregor of Casper and Mark McGregor of Texas, and her younger brother, Robert Lee Raines of Illinois.
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

High Wind Watch Issued for Portions of Wyoming Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Portions of Wyoming, including Sweetwater County, will be under a high wind watch tomorrow, October 22, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The high wind watch will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow. Residents can expect winds of 25...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Snow coming to Wyoming on Saturday, likely in Casper by Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow are expected to move into Wyoming on Saturday, and Casper is likely to see its first snow of the season by Sunday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Precipitation is expected to break out across western Wyoming on...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

NWS: Snow expected by Sunday, 70 mph gusts possible in Casper on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Winter weather will be blowing in like a lion in central Wyoming as the week wraps up. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a high wind watch goes into effect for central Wyoming on Saturday morning as 35 mph winds are expected alongside possible gusts of up to 70 mph in areas of Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds in Casper forecast, snow expected Sunday night

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning today for the Casper and Natrona County areas, as winds are expected to get up to roughly 55 mph. Today’s high temperature is 65 degrees, and is expected to drop into the low 30s at night. There is also a chance of rain tonight.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident

LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Scooter’s Coffee celebrates grand opening

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s newest coffee shop has been serving locals for a little over three weeks, but today Scooter’s Coffee is officially celebrating its grand opening. “It’s been going great so far,” store owner Grant Johnson said with a smile. “We had a couple weeks to prepare with our soft opening, so we’re all working together as a team.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police: Pedestrian struck after leaving wreck on Monday suffered significant injuries, remains uncharged

CASPER, Wyo. — An 18-year-old suffered extensive injuries Monday night after he left the scene of a crash and was struck by another vehicle. The man appeared to have been speeding westbound on CY Avenue around 9:45 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into some trailers in the lot of Wyoming Tractor Supply, Casper Police Department Lt. Scott Jones told Oil City News on Thursday.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Oil City Axe Company celebrates grand opening under new ownership this Saturday

Colten Davis and his wife Brittany discovered axe throwing on a whim after trying it out at Oil City Axe Company. They loved it so much that when the previous owners put the business up for sale, they decided to purchase it. This Saturday, they will be hosting the grand opening of the newly renovated axe throwing business, located at 801 N. Center St.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
