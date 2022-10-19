Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Witch's Dungeon-It's where the monsters go to hang out! Plainville, Connecticut...?Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
Related
Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in several towns across the state are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at a school. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe"...
Virginia family travels to Bristol to honor fallen officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Ever since Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot to death in an ambush last week, support for these fallen heroes, their families and police, in general, has grown. And many, including the officers' families, are hopeful their deaths will give new...
Out-of-state police officers visit Bristol police memorial after fallen officers' funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. — The city of Bristol leaned on one another Friday night after what was an emotional joint funeral for the two fallen officers. Support was being poured in not just from neighboring towns and cities, but from other states. It was just last week when Lt. Dustin...
3 Fairfield County high schools districts receive hoax active shooter calls: School officials
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in Fairfield County are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at three different high schools. Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe" that...
Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday was an extremely sad day across Connecticut but there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The limo driver for Lt. DeMonte’s parents spoke exclusively to FOX61. He said it was an incredibly...
The names of 2 fallen Bristol officers permanently memorialized in Meriden: EXCLUSIVE
MERIDEN, Conn. — As many get set to say their final goodbyes to Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, who were shot to death last week, there is one place the public can go whenever they would like to honor them and other cops killed in the line of duty.
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
Funeral services held for fallen Bristol officers Lt. DeMonte, Sgt. Hamzy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of people and first responders from across the country made their way to Rentschler Field to say goodbye to fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte and Hamzy, who served with the Bristol Police Department, were shot and killed in the...
Old Navy employee receives 'Citizen Service Award'
CANTON, Conn — An Old Navy employee at The Shops at Farmington Valley received a "Citizen Service Award" from the town of Canton Thursday evening for saving an injured construction worker. Alexis Golden was recognized for her heroic efforts. Her actions are directly responsible for saving the construction worker's...
'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted
BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
Here's how you can help the families of 2 fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Following the fatal shooting of two Bristol police officers, many fundraising efforts have sprung up to help support the families. Then Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, all arrived at a home that reported a domestic violence incident last Wednesday.
North Branford Police search for robbery suspect
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The North Branford Police are requesting the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the robbery occurred on on Saturday at around 10 a.m. at the TD Bank located at 1289 Foxon Road. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and a tan hat, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. He did not display a weapon.
Bristol Public Schools schools will close Friday for funerals of fallen officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Superintendent of Bristol Public Schools announced that all Bristol Public Schools will be closed on Friday for the funerals of the two officers killed in a shooting Wednesday night. The funeral services will be held for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy at 11...
Groton police investigate suspicious package
GROTON, Conn. — The Groton Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found at the shopping center on Long Hill Road. They are advising residents to stay away from the area as they investigate. This is an ongoing situation. Stay with FOX61 for updates. Ashley RK Smith is an...
Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his life at memorial
BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.
Hartford police investigate homicide on Wethersfield Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man has died after being fatally shot overnight Friday, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a person shot. Police found an unresponsive man, identified as Raymond Lewis,...
Bristol barbershop raises funds for fallen police officers' families
BRISTOL, Conn. — A barbershop in Bristol is taking out its clippers to make sure every police officer feels supported as the local community continues to mourn the loss of both Bristol police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy. The barbers at New England Barber Company in Bristol...
Surge in respiratory illnesses has CT Children's Medical Center at capacity
HARTFORD, Conn. — A rise in youth respiratory illnesses has the Children's Medical Center in Hartford at capacity. Communication Representative Monica Buchanan confirmed to FOX61 that the hospital is stretched beyond normal capacity, with children in temporary units and waiting for beds in the emergency department. Buchannan said this...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0