West Haven, CT

FOX 61

Virginia family travels to Bristol to honor fallen officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — Ever since Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot to death in an ambush last week, support for these fallen heroes, their families and police, in general, has grown. And many, including the officers' families, are hopeful their deaths will give new...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Old Navy employee receives 'Citizen Service Award'

CANTON, Conn — An Old Navy employee at The Shops at Farmington Valley received a "Citizen Service Award" from the town of Canton Thursday evening for saving an injured construction worker. Alexis Golden was recognized for her heroic efforts. Her actions are directly responsible for saving the construction worker's...
CANTON, CT
FOX 61

'Kitchen mission' underway day before funeral for Bristol officers

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Before the joint funeral services of Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte, the two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty last week, teams of people have been dedicated to feeding police officers from all over the country who will be attending the funeral services at Rentschler Field.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted

BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Here's how you can help the families of 2 fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — Following the fatal shooting of two Bristol police officers, many fundraising efforts have sprung up to help support the families. Then Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, all arrived at a home that reported a domestic violence incident last Wednesday.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

North Branford Police search for robbery suspect

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — The North Branford Police are requesting the public's help identifying a robbery suspect. According to police, the robbery occurred on on Saturday at around 10 a.m. at the TD Bank located at 1289 Foxon Road. The suspect, described as a black male wearing a blue sweatshirt and a tan hat, handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded $1,500. He did not display a weapon.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

Groton police investigate suspicious package

GROTON, Conn. — The Groton Police Department is investigating a suspicious package found at the shopping center on Long Hill Road. They are advising residents to stay away from the area as they investigate. This is an ongoing situation. Stay with FOX61 for updates. Ashley RK Smith is an...
GROTON, CT
FOX 61

Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his life at memorial

BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Hartford police investigate homicide on Wethersfield Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man has died after being fatally shot overnight Friday, according to police. Officers were called to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Elliott Street around 3:40 a.m. Friday for a report of a person shot. Police found an unresponsive man, identified as Raymond Lewis,...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

