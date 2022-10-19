ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

13 apply for Sullivan County Director of Schools position

By Murry Lee
 3 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than a dozen applicants have tossed their names in the circle to be Sullivan County Schools next director of schools. Eight come from Tennessee school systems, one is from a Southwest Virginia district and the rest come from across the country as far away as California.

The applicants hope to fill the role left by the retiring director of schools Evelyn Rafalowski. At Tuesday night’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting, Rafalowski gave well wishes to whoever is awarded the position and said her successor would be fortunate.

Sullivan County BOE approves Lakeway Christian’s bid for former Colonial Heights Middle property

“You’re the luckiest person in this world,” Rafalowski said. “We have a great school district. We have great students, great families, great staff. Our board of education does a wonderful job. So I would just tell them to embrace the moment because they’re in a great place.

Sullivan County Schools provided News Channel 11 with the following list of applicants:

  • Charles Carter , Director of Career and Technical Education Programs, Tennessee Department of Education, Nashville, TN
  • Joshua Davis , Principal, West Ridge High School, Sullivan County Schools, Blountville, TN
  • Karen Dickenson , Principal, Wise County Public Schools, Wise, VA
  • Blair Henley , Chief Information Officer, Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol, TN
  • SaBrina Judd , Assistant Principal, Sullivan East Middle School, Sullivan County Schools, Blountville, TN
  • Brian Morris, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, San Diego, CA
  • Deidre Pendley , Director of Career & Technical Education/Assistant Principal, Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol, TN
  • Paul Rockhold , Director of Programs, Regional Education Cooperative (REC-7), Hobbs Municipal Schools, Hobbs, NM
  • Amy Scott , Supervisor of Secondary Education/Federal Supervisor, Bristol Tennessee City Schools, Bristol, TN
  • Randy Shannon , Attorney-at-Law, Self-Employed Services, Camden, TN
  • Stephen Van Der Aa , Superintendent, Benton Community School Corporation, Fowler, IN
  • Jason Vance , Community Superintendent for Missionary Ridge Learning Community, Hamilton County Board of Education, Chattanooga, TN
  • Cari Warnock , Education Strategist, K12 and K20, Dell Technologies, Round Rock, TX

Board members have begun reviewing applications and will name four finalists at the next school board meeting on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

WJHL

