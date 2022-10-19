Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Community Members Invited to have Lunch with Arvada-Clearmont Students
On Wednesday, November 2, Clearmont Community members are invited to come and join the Arvada-Clearmont students and staff for lunch. On the menu will be Chicken Sandwiches, French Fries, milk and salad. Superintendent Chase Christensen talked about how he hopes it will benefit the school and the community. Lunch is...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Community Action Team Leaders Win AARP Award
Sheridan Community Action team leaders Clarence and Stella Montano were recently honored at a banquet in Casper as the AARP Wyoming Community Action Volunteers of The Year. AARP Wyoming State Director Sam Shumway said they are the nationwide model for leaders of a Community Action Team and they are truly a positive force for older adults and all citizens in Sheridan County.
Sheridan Media
Ribbon Cutting Held Thursday for New Skilled Nursing Facility
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Wyoming Veterans Skilled Nursing Facility in Buffalo was held Thursday with many local and state dignitaries on hand to participate. The facility was built adjacent to the Veterans Home of Wyoming on a portion of the campus just east of the existing buildings.
Sheridan Media
Powder River to Celebrate 50th Annual Meeting
The Powder River Basin Resource Council will host its 50th Annual Meeting on Saturday, November 5 at the Ramada Plaza in Sheridan. The public portion of the meeting will begin at 4:30 pm with a social hour, music and a live auction. The dinner and panel discussion will begin at 7 pm. Tickets are $45 for members and $55 for non-members (which includes a one-year membership). This year’s theme, Celebrating 50 Years of Protecting Wyoming’s Quality of Life, will reflect on the organization’s history and accomplishments, as well as look ahead to the future.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County board openings
Serving on various boards that perform services and leadership throughout Sheridan County can be a rewarding experience in public service. Sheridan County Commission Chair Lonnie Wright and Nick Siddle recently made an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. During the appearance, the commissioners announced a few openings for various boards that serve the county. The Commission is currently accepting applications for two positions for the Predator Management District of Sheridan County.
Sheridan Media
Governor Celebrates Wyoming’s First Veteran-focused Skilled Nursing Facility
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon celebrated the newly constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday. The first skilled nursing facility dedicated to veterans in Wyoming will provide long-term care to veterans, their spouses and Gold Star families. The Veterans Home of Wyoming is located three miles west of Buffalo on US Highway 16.
Sheridan Media
SCLT releases first Sheridan County Water Supply Report
The Sheridan Community Land Trust has released its first Sheridan County Water Supply Report. The report contains the latest information about water availability, streamflow, snowpack, drought, soil moisture, and water supply forecasts for the Tongue and Powder Rivers. “This report is a one-stop shop that can help you make decisions...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Sheridan Wyoming
Sheridan, Wyoming, is a city built over the Bighorn Mountains and surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. This location has a lot to offer, from its scenic beauty to the people who have lived here for generations. Sheridan also has a great selection of restaurants that will make your dining experience...
Sheridan Media
Housing Land Trust Discussed at Special Meeting
A special joint-meeting of the Sheridan County Commissioners and the Sheridan City Council was held this week in Council Chambers at Sheridan City Hall. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. In June of 2021, both the City of Sheridan and Sheridan County received American Rescue Plan Act funds....
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Game and Fish honor Fryberger Ranch as landowners of the year
The Wyoming Game and Fish have announced the 2022 landowners of the year. According to the department, Game and Fish has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards for nearly three decades. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
Sheridan Media
SPD: Have plan to get home
Sheridan Police Department Captain Tom Ringley and Lieutenant Dan Keller would like to remind the public to ensure they have a safe ride home before engaging in Halloween parties around the community. According to Chief of the Sheridan Police Department Travis Koltiska, driving while under the influence is the greatest...
Sheridan Media
Jim Bridger Part 3: Guide and Army Scout
In part three of Jim Bridger’s story we will see his contribution to the Sheridan area and the part he played in Red Cloud’s war. After the Mormons burned his trading post on the Green River, Bridger leased the land to the army, and they built and garrisoned a fort where his trading post had stood. Many of these buildings still stand today at the Fort Bridger State Historical Site.
Sheridan Media
Georgen and Baskin Talk About Saloon Murders at History After Dark Program
The Museum at the Big Horns History After Dark lecture series returned on October 20. Jessica Salzman, Museum Collections Manager, introduced the speakers. Cynde Georgen, local historian, and her husband Steve Baskin presented “Whiskey Shots and Gunshot Chasers: Thirty Years of Throwin’ ‘Em Back and Shootin’ ‘Em Down in Sheridan County Saloons, 1885-1915.”
WATCH: Wyoming’s Prairie Wildfire Sings Their Latest Hit
The ladies of Buffalo Wyoming, Prairie Wildfire Band, continue to crank out their hit songs on the Bluegrass Music charts. This time with a little help from a new video they just released on social media. Shot with a green grass background of Wyoming with the Bighorn Mountains behind them,...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Girls Swimming And Diving Team Places 3rd At 2022 4A East Conference Meet
Gillette was the site of the 6-team 4A East Conference Meet. Maggie Turpin and Emily Walton finished 2nd and 3rd in the diving event. The 200 yard Freestyle Relay team finished 2nd. Olivia Dannhaus finished 2nd in the 100 yard breaststroke. Team Scores: Cheyenne Central – 316…Campbell County – 263…Sheridan...
Comments / 0