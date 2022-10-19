The Wyoming Game and Fish have announced the 2022 landowners of the year. According to the department, Game and Fish has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards for nearly three decades. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO