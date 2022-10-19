ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU now a slight favorite against No. 7 Ole Miss in Wednesday betting odds update

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0Ppm_0if0fzsF00

The Tigers have another crucial matchup coming up in this weekend’s Magnolia Bowl against the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank as the No. 7 team in the country and are a perfect 7-0 on the season.

LSU didn’t fare well in its first attempt at a top-10 team in

two weeks ago, but after opening as a one-point underdog against the Rebels, coach Brian Kelly’s team is now a 1.5-point favorite against Mississippi, per BetMGM.

Here’s where the point spread, over/under and money line for Saturday’s game sit, as of 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday morning. As you’ll see, the already high over/under has increased even further and the Tigers are now the money-line favorite, as well.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Ole Miss

+1.5

-110

O 66.5

-110

+100

LSU

-1.5

-110

U 66.5

-110

-120

Ole Miss’ signature win this season came at home against Kentucky after it forced a couple of timely fumbles from Will Levis. The Rebels are coming off a 48-34 win over Auburn at home that proved to be a bit too close for comfort.

At 5-2 and 3-1 in SEC play, LSU is already overachieving in a rebuilding year under Kelly. But if it can get the win on Saturday, it will control its own destiny in the SEC West heading into a matchup against Alabama.

Comments / 0

 

The Sheffield High School football team will have a game with Northpoint Christian School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
The Smithville High School football team will have a game with HW Byers High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
