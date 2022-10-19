Read full article on original website
Related
VW Working With Tech Company Xanadu To Develop Better EV Batteries
The development of better and more efficient batteries in the automotive industry is a never-ending race in which basically every major automaker participates. Volkswagen takes a look for support from outside the industry and has signed an agreement with Canadian quantum technology company Xanadu. The two firms will work jointly on developing better battery materials, which are safer, lighter, and more cost-effective.
Best Renderings For The Week Of October 17
A new electric sedan from Mercedes, next-gen X2, and more this week. Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.
Skoda Electric Crossover Rendered As Zero-Emissions Kamiq Alternative
The first generation of Skoda Fabia was presented back in 1999 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and has been an integral part of the company’s model range in the last more than two decades. It has always been positioned in Europe’s B-segment but has never had a crossover to be sold alongside the available hatchback and wagon versions. This could change later this decade when Skoda could launch a battery-powered, Fabia-branded crossover.
HondaJet Elite II Debuts With Longer Range, Available Emergency Autoland
The HondaJet Elite II is the latest evolution of Honda's aircraft that can fly farther than before and land itself in an emergency. The company introduced it in a new Black Edition livery with a dark body and red stripes. The Elite II has increased fuel capacity that gives it...
BMW Hints The Next M2 Could Be Electric Rather Than A Plug-In Hybrid
Love it or loathe it for how it looks, the BMW M2 marks the beginning of the end for the internal combustion engine. The second-generation model (codenamed G87) is the final M car to avoid electrification. Yes, the 3.0 CSL is coming next month, but that will be limited to 50 copies at a rumored price tag of €750,000. From 2023, each and every new fully fledged M car will have a hybrid powertrain to echo the wild-looking XM.
Mitsubishi XFC Concept Debuts As Small Crossover Coming In 2023
Mitsubishi slapped its badge on the Renault Captur and called it a day after unveiling the "new" ASX last month. It'll be putting more effort into this small crossover for ASEAN markets where it plans to sell a production version of the XFC Concept. Unveiled in Ho Chi Min City (formerly known as Saigon), Vietnam's most populous city, the vehicle is touted as being the "best-suited buddy for an exciting life" with a "silky and solid" design.
MG: Dacia's Next Competitor In Europe
If there's one car brand that can be a good example of economies of scale, good marketing, and profitability, it's Dacia. It was relaunched by the Renault group after taking over it in 1999 and has since become the French manufacturer's goose that lays golden eggs. These are eye-catching, no-nonsense...
Stellantis Boss Says Euro 7 Regulations Should Be Dropped, Explains Why
At the beginning of March, Stellantis presented its Dare Forward 2030 agenda and how it plans to end sales of combustion-engined cars in Europe by the end of the decade. Yes, all its many brands will abandon the good ol' ICE within the next eight years: Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, and Vauxhall. Some will discontinue gasoline and diesel powertrains sooner than others but all will be purely electric by 2030.
2023 Ferrari Purosangue In Different Colors Spotted On The Road
Ferrari's first series production car with four doors already has a configurator up and running that lets you choose from no fewer than 24 body paints and six designs of wheels. However, real images of the Purosangue – or any other vehicle for that matter – are better than a 3D interpretation in a fancy visualizer. Pre-production prototypes in different colors and some leftover camouflage have been spotted in Maranello just outside the factory.
2023 Mazda CX-30 Gets More Power And Better Fuel Economy
Mazda has given the CX-30 important updates for the 2023 model year. It gets additional power and better fuel economy, while the entire range has been improved to comply with the latest safety standards in the US. For the 2023 model year, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G engine gets an...
BMW XM Label Red Previewed Ahead Of Fall 2023 Launch
Presented here for your consideration is our first official look at the BMW XM Label Red. Set to go on sale next fall, it will be the most powerful production vehicle BMW has ever offered. And it should be quite obvious where the Label Red name comes from. We say...
450-Car Collection Features Bugattis, Ferraris, And A Pontiac Solstice
There’s no shortage of impressive car collections out there. Museums, automakers, and private citizens have their own. However, few collections are likely as special as the one at Audrain Auto Museum in Rhode Island. The collection boasts more than 450 cars, all of which are maintained, registered, and ready to drive.
Gran Turismo 7 October Update Brings Four Free Cars
The October update for Gran Turismo 7 brings new additions to the game’s garage. Patch 1.25 is now available for free with a selection of three new cars from Japan and a relatively rare Maserati from the 1970s. There are other minor improvements too, but let’s focus on the new vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz EQG Will Have "Phenomenal Performance" On And Off Road
Mercedes-Benz's efforts to electrify its lineup will include the G-Class. The automaker previewed the production version over a year ago with the Concept EQG. While specific details remain elusive, company officials' comments are beginning to paint an intriguing picture of what the real EQG will offer when it arrives. Ola...
Next-Gen BMW X2 Rendered Accurately After The First Spy Photos
It will grow bigger and look a lot like the X4. To a certain extent, the current BMW X2 looks like a brother from a different mother in the Bavarian company’s lineup. The smallest crossover from Munich will soon receive a new generation, however, and the first spy photos of pre-production prototypes have shown a major change in the design language is in the cards. Not only that but the new X2 will grow slightly in terms of dimensions and will receive a side profile that reminds us of the bigger X4.
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Can’t Hide Everything In Latest Spy Photos
The cadence of launching new models rarely ceases, and that’s certainly true at Mercedes. We have caught the automaker preparing the new CLE-Class for its big debut, even snapping spy pics of the hot AMG CLE 63. A new batch of photos captures the tamer AMG variant, the CLE 53, for the first time.
Lincoln Dealers Have Until Dec 15 To Decide On $900k EV Investment
Lincoln dealers that want to sell new electric vehicles will need to make a sizeable investment in infrastructure to support the product. That investment could get close to $1 million for top-tier dealers, and they have by December 15 to decide yay or nay. This was part of Ford's presentation...
Mercedes-Benz Vision Zero Plan Wants To End Auto Accidents By 2050
If you drive a vehicle, the odds are extremely good that you've been involved in at least one auto accident. Fortunately, modern cars a far safer than they used to be, but is it possible to eliminate crashes completely? That seems all but impossible, but Mercedes-Benz wants to try. That...
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid First Drive Review: Another Small Step
The Toyota Corolla has not endured for twelve generations and 56 years as a result of rash decisions. Toyota is methodical and calculating with its bread-and-butter products, making small advances while maintaining the familiarity and consistency that keeps consumers coming back. The facelifted 2023 Corolla follows that strategy to the letter.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
36K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0