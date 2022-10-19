Read full article on original website
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
L&C to hold eWaste drive November 4-5
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Office of Sustainability, along with CJD e-Cycling and the Village of Godfrey, will host a community eWaste drive from 9 a.m. to noon, Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the college’s Godfrey Campus.
Macoupin County students receive LLCC Foundation scholarship
SPRINGFIELD — The Lincoln Land Community College Foundation has announced the recipients of over 340 scholarships totaling more than $660,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year. The LLCC Foundation awards scholarships every year thanks to the support and generosity of individuals, community businesses and organizations. For the 2023-2024 academic year,...
Death of Orville Herman Franke
Orville Herman Franke, 92 of Rural Litchfield, died at his residence on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. He was born on November 18, 1929, in Rural Litchfield to Herman Arno Franke and Clara Marie Boehme Franke. He married Bernean Ida Bentlage Franke on June 12, 1955, in New Douglas. She preceded...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 9-15, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Lindsey, 19 of Carlinville, is charged with burglary without causing damage in connection with an October 8 incident. Tarina Slaughter, 44 of Mount Olive, is charged...
Death of Claire Ann Lienard
Claire Ann Lienard, 59 of Gillespie, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1962, in Litchfield the daughter of Edward Lienard and Joan Bednar Lienard. Claire was very lovable who loved to give everyone big bear hugs. To those who knew her and loved...
Death of Sharon Mae Dann
Sharon Mae Dann, 75 of Gillespie, died at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 2:16 p.m. She was born on November 15, 1946, in Centralia to Orvil Hopper and Dorothy Ellis. She was retired after having been a waitress. Sharon was a member of the Assembly...
Death of Joseph Geninatti
Joseph Anthony Geninatti, 74 of Litchfield, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his residence. He was born on April 10, 1948, in Carlinville a son of Arthur Eugene and Dorothy Elizabeth Alma (Rose) Geninatti. Joe was employed by Litchfield Walmart #213 for 35 years in...
Death of Debrah Barber
Debrah Barber, 74 of Benld, passed away at 6:00 AM on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her son’s residence in Gillespie. She was born on June 23, 1948, in Alton the daughter of the late Richard Edward and Clema (Maybell) Main. She married Arthur Barber Jr. on July 10, 1967, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
Michelle’s Pharmacy suddenly closes
Michelle’s Pharmacy customers were surprised and confused last week when the business announced they have closed all three locations in Gillespie, Carlinville and Bunker Hill. The locations did not open as scheduled on Thursday, October 13 leading customers standing outside the Gillespie location confused and asking neighbors if they...
Back in time: Gillespie’s second undefeated team: The 1964 Miners
Written by the late Andy Easton, Sr. for the Gillespie Area News. When Gillespie High School started their football program in 1920, little did they know that it would take eight years before they could field a winning team. The 1927 team won the conference and ended the season with an 8-0-1 record. It would take the orange and black another 36 years before they would be undefeated again.
