Written by the late Andy Easton, Sr. for the Gillespie Area News. When Gillespie High School started their football program in 1920, little did they know that it would take eight years before they could field a winning team. The 1927 team won the conference and ended the season with an 8-0-1 record. It would take the orange and black another 36 years before they would be undefeated again.

GILLESPIE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO