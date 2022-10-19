Read full article on original website
Vote to help PCPD get a K9 Grant
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panam City Police Department and its K9 Unit need your help. Starting on Monday you will be able to vote for the department to help them get a grant from Aftermath K9. They said the money could go towards several things like getting the K9′s...
Questionable checks, other problems connected to Panama City department head
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City leaders were still trying to explain Friday how a department head was able to allegedly embezzle nearly half a million dollars without anyone noticing. As the criminal case against Michael Johnson, the former head of the community services division, News 13 has discovered several other issues during his […]
More children’s mental health resources are coming to Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County non-profit is trying to provide resources for parents concerned about their children’s mental health. The Children’s Volunteer Health Network in Santa Rosa Beach is partnering with the Youth Mental Health Project to create a support network. Advocates said they’re seeing younger kids developing more issues. Children’s Volunteer […]
New procedure comes to the Panhandle
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine, every time you eat having heartburn, acid indigestion, or worse. That’s the reality for about 20% of Americans living with acid reflux or GERD. Acid reflux can make life miserable for those that suffer the symptoms. But the effects can be very serious, leading to permanent damage to the […]
Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
Walton man reportedly found with meth sentenced to 15 years
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, Joseph Fletcher Lee, Jr., 47, of Defuniak Springs, was sentenced last week to serve a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Gulf County receives millions for new bridge
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Diana St. bridge will soon be torn down and replaced with a higher elevated bridge. Gulf County received almost $5 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the uplift. “It’s going to be used for what we call the South Diana Street Bridge in the Stone […]
Panama City department head accused of stealing $470,000
Update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An administrator who worked for Panama City for nearly two decades is accused of embezzling $470,000 from an after-school charity that was funneled through the city. Michael Johnson, 61, the former director of community development for Panama City and the director of the Friends of After School Assistance Program […]
Prosecutors: Walton deputies justified in shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies will face no criminal charges after they shot a man who was allegedly shooting at them during a high-speed chase, according to the State Attorney’s office. On June 18, 2022, Dallas Francis and his girlfriend allegedly stole $34,000 from Circle K in Miramar Beach. A day after the […]
Meet members of the 12 Strong Horse Soldiers in Okaloosa County
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — 10 of the 12 ODA 595 Horse Soldiers are making their way to Okaloosa County for a historic event. For the first time on Oct. 22, the men who bravely went into Afghanistan after the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001, will be gathered in the same room for […]
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
Bay County children in need of coats
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walking out the door into the cold to go to school without a jacket, is a reality some children are facing in our community. Many children in our area are needing warm coats more than ever. Zachary Taylor, an attorney at the Manuel and Thompson...
Officials offer safety tips for Thunder Beach Fall Rally
PANAMA CITYBEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Thunder Beach Fall Rally is back and people in Panama City Beach are dealing with tons of traffic. Thousands of bikers, vendors and enthusiasts from all around the world are in town for what event coordinators call the “most biker friendly free rally in the United States.”
School officials urging parents to sign up on Parent Portal
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials are urging parents to sign-up for the Parent Portal if they haven’t already. Officials said it’s crucial to make sure your contact information is updated as well. It’s the school district’s main source for reaching parents not only during emergencies but other important educational matters. School […]
Former Panama City employee arrested for allegedly embezzling nearly $500,000
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Manager Mark McQueen informed the public during a press conference on Thursday that a former city employee had been arrested on Thursday. McQueen said the former city of Panama City employee charged is Michael Johnson. He has been charged with Grand Theft of over...
Bay County Writer’s Fest
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite local author? You’re in luck because there’s an opportunity to do just that. The Bay County Public Library is inviting you to Bay County Writers Fest. This is the first authors event the library has...
Bicyclists in critical condition after PCB accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a Toyota Tundra truck on Laurie Avenue in Panama City Beach. The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.
Author Beverly Nield to speak at upcoming Bay County Historical Society event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beverly Nield will speak at an upcoming event with Bay County Historical Society! More information in the video above.
Mill Boys Electric
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On June 6th of this year, three friends walked out of the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time. “When they announced the closures we were trying to come up with something to do,” said Robbie Stewart a partner in Mill Boys Electric.
