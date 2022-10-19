ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

Vote to help PCPD get a K9 Grant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panam City Police Department and its K9 Unit need your help. Starting on Monday you will be able to vote for the department to help them get a grant from Aftermath K9. They said the money could go towards several things like getting the K9′s...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

More children’s mental health resources are coming to Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County non-profit is trying to provide resources for parents concerned about their children’s mental health. The Children’s Volunteer Health Network in Santa Rosa Beach is partnering with the Youth Mental Health Project to create a support network. Advocates said they’re seeing younger kids developing more issues. Children’s Volunteer […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New procedure comes to the Panhandle

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Imagine, every time you eat having heartburn, acid indigestion, or worse. That’s the reality for about 20% of Americans living with acid reflux or GERD. Acid reflux can make life miserable for those that suffer the symptoms. But the effects can be very serious, leading to permanent damage to the […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Residents shouldn’t be concerned hearing alarms on Friday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A public notice from Kraton Chemical LLC was posted on the Bay County Florida Emergency Services Facebook page warning of alarm testing. “Kraton Chemical, LLC would like to advise the general public of alarm testing at their 2 South Everitt Avenue facility,” according to the post. “Members of the general public may hear various alert tones and audible messages during the testing. It will take place this Friday, October 21, 2022.”
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Walton man reportedly found with meth sentenced to 15 years

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, Joseph Fletcher Lee, Jr., 47, of Defuniak Springs, was sentenced last week to serve a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Gulf County receives millions for new bridge

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Diana St. bridge will soon be torn down and replaced with a higher elevated bridge. Gulf County received almost $5 million from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for the uplift. “It’s going to be used for what we call the South Diana Street Bridge in the Stone […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City department head accused of stealing $470,000

Update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An administrator who worked for Panama City for nearly two decades is accused of embezzling $470,000 from an after-school charity that was funneled through the city. Michael Johnson, 61, the former director of community development for Panama City and the director of the Friends of After School Assistance Program […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Prosecutors: Walton deputies justified in shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies will face no criminal charges after they shot a man who was allegedly shooting at them during a high-speed chase, according to the State Attorney’s office. On June 18, 2022, Dallas Francis and his girlfriend allegedly stole $34,000 from Circle K in Miramar Beach. A day after the […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WMBB

Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County children in need of coats

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walking out the door into the cold to go to school without a jacket, is a reality some children are facing in our community. Many children in our area are needing warm coats more than ever. Zachary Taylor, an attorney at the Manuel and Thompson...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials offer safety tips for Thunder Beach Fall Rally

PANAMA CITYBEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Thunder Beach Fall Rally is back and people in Panama City Beach are dealing with tons of traffic. Thousands of bikers, vendors and enthusiasts from all around the world are in town for what event coordinators call the “most biker friendly free rally in the United States.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

School officials urging parents to sign up on Parent Portal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials are urging parents to sign-up for the Parent Portal if they haven’t already. Officials said it’s crucial to make sure your contact information is updated as well. It’s the school district’s main source for reaching parents not only during emergencies but other important educational matters. School […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Writer’s Fest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite local author? You’re in luck because there’s an opportunity to do just that. The Bay County Public Library is inviting you to Bay County Writers Fest. This is the first authors event the library has...
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bicyclists in critical condition after PCB accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a Toyota Tundra truck on Laurie Avenue in Panama City Beach. The accident happened just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Mill Boys Electric

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On June 6th of this year, three friends walked out of the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time. “When they announced the closures we were trying to come up with something to do,” said Robbie Stewart a partner in Mill Boys Electric.
PANAMA CITY, FL

