WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, Joseph Fletcher Lee, Jr., 47, of Defuniak Springs, was sentenced last week to serve a mandatory minimum term of 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO