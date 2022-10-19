Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Q-102 hosting Bras Across The Bridge
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local radio station is planning an eye-catching event to raise breast cancer awareness later this month. Q-102 is collecting bras today at the Tyson Events Center and plans to connect them like a garland and string them from a local bridge next Friday, October 28th.
siouxlandnews.com
Hometown Farmer - The Farmacy
IDA GROVE, Iowa — A corner Jukebox and classic drinks on tap. You didn't step back in time - this is The Farmacy. "We've had so many people come up to the bar here, that they can remember when they were younger," said Brian Lundell. It's a classic coffee...
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff begins fundraising for new indoor recreation facility
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff University will begin a fundraising campaign for an Indoor Recreation Center to be located on the University’s campus, the Charger Dome. The University has secured a lead gift and fundraising efforts are underway, with a goal nearing $12M for the project. The...
siouxlandnews.com
Spencer bounces back with win over Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Spencer defeated Storm Lake 35-7 in the last game of the regular season. The Tigers head into the postseason with a 7-2 record.
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"
DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
siouxlandnews.com
Make sure to flip your ballot over, the jobs of some judges and justices are on the line
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans casting their vote this November, will get a chance to weigh in on whether some current judges and justices should keep their jobs. Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Iowa says, this "judicial retention elections work as a public check on the judiciary."
siouxlandnews.com
Local radio personalities inducted into the Midwest All Music Association Hall of Fame
REMSEN, Iowa — You've heard their voices on the local air waves for years and now two radio personalities are being inducted into the "Midwest All Music Association Hall of Fame." He's a big voice on the local airwaves playing the country hits we know and love, and now...
siouxlandnews.com
New Woodbury County LEC jail wall collapsed due to wind
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The chairman of the LEC Authority, Ron Wieck, told KSCJ radio news the wind blew over 40-foot high wall segments of the facility damaging them so severely they'll have to be replaced entirely. Thankfully, no workers were near the walls at the time of the...
siouxlandnews.com
REPORTERS vs ATHLETES: Yankton Curling Club
YANKTON, S.D. — The Siouxland News team of Alex Northcut, Connor Trett, Katie Copple, and Katie Nickolaou competed against the Yankton Curling Club in the October edition of Reporters vs Athletes. If you would like to get involved, you can visit the Yankton Curling Club page on Facebook to...
siouxlandnews.com
Mapleton man claims $1M Powerball prize
CLIVE, Iowa — A Mapleton, Iowa man has claimed the $1M Powerball prize bought in Danbury. The Iowa Lottery says he’s survived a heart attack and another major health scare, and now, he’s won a $1 million Powerball prize. Does Daryl Ingram of Mapleton consider himself lucky?
siouxlandnews.com
Blood talks property taxes, jobs, prison overcrowding
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current state Sen. Carol Blood, talked to voters at the Rotary Club about brain drain, prison overcrowding and property taxes. Blood said state government is to blame for high property taxes because it passes the costs of underfunded mandates on to local...
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Get ready for spooky fun as the Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party returns on Oct. 29th at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. Sarah Morgan joined Jake on "Talk of the Town" to discuss this event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for this camp, which offers year-round therapeutic recreation programs for children and adults with disabilities.
siouxlandnews.com
Elk Point-Jefferson kicks off their playoff run with a huge win over Rapid City Christian
ELK POINT, S.D. — Business as usual for the 3rd seeded Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies in the first round of South Dakota 11B playoffs. The Huskies dismantle Rapid City Christian 58-7 and they'll host the 11th seeded Redfield Pheasants in the state quarterfinals.
siouxlandnews.com
UPS hiring seasonal drivers willing to drive own vehicles to help with deliveries
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're expecting a package from UPS this holiday season, there's a good chance the person who delivers it won't be driving a brown van. The company's Siouxland distribution center is looking to hire 100 seasonal employees to help them keep up with the large number of packages expected during the holidays.
siouxlandnews.com
Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County
STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
siouxlandnews.com
Students injured in school bus accident east of Marcus
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says that a semi-grain hauler was northbound on F Ave. and failed to stop at a stop sign, at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning. The semi collided with a westbound school bus on 470th. The Cherokee County Sheriff said that 3...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Onawa
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in a Monona County community Friday morning. The Monona County Sheriff's Office says that just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed.
siouxlandnews.com
L-C-C powers through to the next round of the Class D-1 playoffs
LAUREL, Neb. — After a scary end to the first half surrendering 14 points in 23 seconds, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears came out of halftime firing and left no doubt in their opening matchup of the playoffs against the Mead Raiders. L-C-C doesn't allow a point in the second half...
siouxlandnews.com
A weekend warm up is on the way
Temperatures are finally warming up across Siouxland, with highs returning to the upper 60s today. Out temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-70s tomorrow with ample sunshine throughout the day. A surge of heat will move in for the weekend, driving our highs into the 80s!. Unfortunately this heat...
siouxlandnews.com
Strong storms are possible this weekend
The heat is on this weekend! Our temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-70s today with ample sunshine throughout the day. You may notice the sky looks a little hazy today, which is a result of wildfire smoke blowing through our region. A surge of heat will move in...
