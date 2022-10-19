ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Q-102 hosting Bras Across The Bridge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local radio station is planning an eye-catching event to raise breast cancer awareness later this month. Q-102 is collecting bras today at the Tyson Events Center and plans to connect them like a garland and string them from a local bridge next Friday, October 28th.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - The Farmacy

IDA GROVE, Iowa — A corner Jukebox and classic drinks on tap. You didn't step back in time - this is The Farmacy. "We've had so many people come up to the bar here, that they can remember when they were younger," said Brian Lundell. It's a classic coffee...
IDA GROVE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Briar Cliff begins fundraising for new indoor recreation facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Briar Cliff University will begin a fundraising campaign for an Indoor Recreation Center to be located on the University’s campus, the Charger Dome. The University has secured a lead gift and fundraising efforts are underway, with a goal nearing $12M for the project. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

New Woodbury County LEC jail wall collapsed due to wind

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The chairman of the LEC Authority, Ron Wieck, told KSCJ radio news the wind blew over 40-foot high wall segments of the facility damaging them so severely they'll have to be replaced entirely. Thankfully, no workers were near the walls at the time of the...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

REPORTERS vs ATHLETES: Yankton Curling Club

YANKTON, S.D. — The Siouxland News team of Alex Northcut, Connor Trett, Katie Copple, and Katie Nickolaou competed against the Yankton Curling Club in the October edition of Reporters vs Athletes. If you would like to get involved, you can visit the Yankton Curling Club page on Facebook to...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Mapleton man claims $1M Powerball prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Mapleton, Iowa man has claimed the $1M Powerball prize bought in Danbury. The Iowa Lottery says he’s survived a heart attack and another major health scare, and now, he’s won a $1 million Powerball prize. Does Daryl Ingram of Mapleton consider himself lucky?
MAPLETON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Blood talks property taxes, jobs, prison overcrowding

OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current state Sen. Carol Blood, talked to voters at the Rotary Club about brain drain, prison overcrowding and property taxes. Blood said state government is to blame for high property taxes because it passes the costs of underfunded mandates on to local...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Get ready for spooky fun as the Camp High Hopes Haunted Lodge Party returns on Oct. 29th at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront. Sarah Morgan joined Jake on "Talk of the Town" to discuss this event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for this camp, which offers year-round therapeutic recreation programs for children and adults with disabilities.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Driver injured after grain truck rollover in Stanton County

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. — One man was injured when the grain truck he was driving rolled over north of Stanton, Nebraska Friday morning. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says James Merritt of Norfolk lost control of the semi on Ridge Road causing it to roll into a ditch. Merritt...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Students injured in school bus accident east of Marcus

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa — UPDATE: The Iowa State Patrol says that a semi-grain hauler was northbound on F Ave. and failed to stop at a stop sign, at 7:30 a.m Thursday morning. The semi collided with a westbound school bus on 470th. The Cherokee County Sheriff said that 3...
MARCUS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities search for suspect after reported bank robbery in Onawa

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in a Monona County community Friday morning. The Monona County Sheriff's Office says that just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, they received a 911 call from Bank First at 902 10th Street in Onawa advising that they had just been robbed.
ONAWA, IA
siouxlandnews.com

L-C-C powers through to the next round of the Class D-1 playoffs

LAUREL, Neb. — After a scary end to the first half surrendering 14 points in 23 seconds, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears came out of halftime firing and left no doubt in their opening matchup of the playoffs against the Mead Raiders. L-C-C doesn't allow a point in the second half...
LAUREL, NE
siouxlandnews.com

A weekend warm up is on the way

Temperatures are finally warming up across Siouxland, with highs returning to the upper 60s today. Out temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-70s tomorrow with ample sunshine throughout the day. A surge of heat will move in for the weekend, driving our highs into the 80s!. Unfortunately this heat...
siouxlandnews.com

Strong storms are possible this weekend

The heat is on this weekend! Our temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-70s today with ample sunshine throughout the day. You may notice the sky looks a little hazy today, which is a result of wildfire smoke blowing through our region. A surge of heat will move in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy