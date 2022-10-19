ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating report of gunshots

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating reports of gunfire Thursday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 175th Avenue and the Shell Creek Creek Bridge after a caller reported gunshots. The caller stated that the rounds landed...
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover

STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LCSO: Omaha man found with several pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Omaha man was arrested after authorities reportedly found several pounds of fentanyl during a Wednesday traffic stop. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 80 around 2:45 p.m. Wagner's office claimed via a press release that the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation. Omaha police officers went to the area of 132nd and Shirley Street Thursday afternoon on reports of a crash. The motorcyclist was taken to Bergan Mercy with serious injuries and it’s reported they died at the hospital...
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas crash claims the life of Fairbury man

A collision with a cement truck on Kansas Highway 148 in Washington County took the life of a Fairbury man on Wednesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred approximately Wednesday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. eight miles south of Hanover. The accident report indicates that a cement truck driven by Camran Bruna was driving south on Kansas Highway 148 when the front driver’s side tire blew, causing the truck to lose control and overturn on the passenger side. The Cement truck then slid into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Honda CR-V SUV driven by 37 year old Cameron Gray of Fairbury. After the accident both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.
FAIRBURY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln collision with a tractor trailer resulted in a man going to the hospital with severe injuries. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 84th St. and Highway 2 with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for a reported injury accident on Oct. 16 at 12:40 a.m.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
EWING, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy