News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Man accused of spray-painting 11 Lincoln businesses & spitting on police twice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police arrested Michael Daniels on Thursday after they say he spray-painted almost a dozen businesses. We’re told this began at 8:46 p.m. around the 600 block of P Street. Authorities say the 28-year-old matched a description they were given of the vandal. LPD...
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating report of gunshots
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County are investigating reports of gunfire Thursday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 175th Avenue and the Shell Creek Creek Bridge after a caller reported gunshots. The caller stated that the rounds landed...
News Channel Nebraska
One person hospitalized in Stanton County farm truck rollover
STANTON, Neb. – One person was hospitalized after a farm truck rollover north of Stanton Friday morning. Just after 9:00 a.m., were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident about 3/4 mile north of Stanton on Ridge Road. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the southbound grain...
WOWT
Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
News Channel Nebraska
LCSO: Omaha man found with several pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An Omaha man was arrested after authorities reportedly found several pounds of fentanyl during a Wednesday traffic stop. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, a deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 80 around 2:45 p.m. Wagner's office claimed via a press release that the...
WOWT
Fatal motorcycle crash in Omaha under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation. Omaha police officers went to the area of 132nd and Shirley Street Thursday afternoon on reports of a crash. The motorcyclist was taken to Bergan Mercy with serious injuries and it’s reported they died at the hospital...
kios.org
Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
klkntv.com
Burt County attorney says fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was in self-defense
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After an investigation, the Burt County attorney and Nebraska State Patrol ruled that a fatal northeast Nebraska shooting was self-defense. The patrol released additional information on the shooting on Wednesday, nearly a month after it took place in downtown Oakland. On Sept. 27, authorities responded...
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas crash claims the life of Fairbury man
A collision with a cement truck on Kansas Highway 148 in Washington County took the life of a Fairbury man on Wednesday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred approximately Wednesday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m. eight miles south of Hanover. The accident report indicates that a cement truck driven by Camran Bruna was driving south on Kansas Highway 148 when the front driver’s side tire blew, causing the truck to lose control and overturn on the passenger side. The Cement truck then slid into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Honda CR-V SUV driven by 37 year old Cameron Gray of Fairbury. After the accident both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the east side of the highway.
klkntv.com
Stolen boat engine found through social media, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A deputy recovered a stolen boat engine Wednesday after it was posted for sale on social media, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said. Around 5:15 p.m., a University of Nebraska-Lincoln rowing team member reported that the engine had been stolen sometime in the last week at the Pawnee Lake marina.
Officials provide more information on Onawa bank robbery
West Monona County Community School District announced on its Facebook page that the schools had been placed all of their schools on lockdown due to a bank robbery
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
KETV.com
Death of 32-year-old man determined to be self defense, according to Nebraska State Patrol
OAKLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said investigators determined Ryan Schuman, who was shot to death in Oakland on Sept. 27, died from an act of self-defense. Law enforcement said they responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue. According to on-scene...
KETV.com
'He was everything to me': Superior shooting victim's wife reflects on a year of loss
OMAHA, Neb. — Friday marks one year since the gunman opened fire at a grain complex in Superior, Nebraska. The shooting killed two people. The Nebraska State Patrol said Max Hoskinson, 61, was fired earlier in the day on October 21, 2021, from Agrex Elevator. Investigators said he then went back with a gun and started shooting.
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collision sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln collision with a tractor trailer resulted in a man going to the hospital with severe injuries. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to 84th St. and Highway 2 with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for a reported injury accident on Oct. 16 at 12:40 a.m.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Robbed While Riding His Bike
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened near 33rd and Folkways Blvd around 10:30 Wednesday night. Captain Todd Kocian says a 22-year-old man told officers he was driving his motorized bike into his apartment complex when a black four door sedan stopped near him. “A Hispanic female said something...
Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
