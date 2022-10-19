Read full article on original website
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
New Details Unearthed About Car Found Under $15 Million Silicon Valley Home
Authorities in California revealed new details about a car that was discovered buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Silicon Valley. KTVU reported that the vehicle was a Mercedes 560 SL that was reported stolen in 1992. Police believe the car was buried around the same time...
Florida sheriff's deputies rescue three people trapped in overturned, partially submerged car
Florida officials say that three people were rescued after they were in a car that went into a canal and was partially submerged but are in good condition.
Elderly woman hospitalized; more than 20 dogs found after house fire in Phoenix
Authorities say a house fire in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon left an elderly woman in extremely critical condition and led to the discovery of more than 20 dogs in metal cages at the home. The Phoenix Fire Department said firefighters responded to a house fire near 39th Avenue and Bell...
