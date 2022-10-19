ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rain finally returns to Western Washington

Seattle - Rain and cooler temperatures are finally back in the Pacific Northwest as showers continue Saturday morning. A cool weather system will continue to bring a few isolated showers through the afternoon, but most spots will remain dry. High temperatures will remain cool, in the low to mid 50s.
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday

Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
Seattle weather: Fall-like weather has finally arrived in Western Washington

Seattle - It is finally going to feel like fall in Western Washington as cool temperatures and rain return to the Pacific Northwest. What a difference 24 hours makes! Air quality levels are all in the "good" category this Friday morning. Thursday around the same time, air quality was in the "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" levels.
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
MultiCare addresses third-party data breach

Health systems across the nation and in Washington state have become recent targets of cyber hacking. In an announcement to its website, MultiCare said a number of past and present employees had their names, addresses and social security numbers stolen in a data breach.
MultiCare employees at risk of identity theft after third-party data breach

TACOMA, Wash. - Health systems across the nation and in Washington state have become recent targets of cyber hacking. In an announcement to its website, MultiCare said a number of past and present employees had their names, addresses and social security numbers stolen in a data breach. MultiCare said a...
