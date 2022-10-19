Read full article on original website
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
Washington Wildfires: 4 fires still burning bringing hazardous air quality
There are four wildfires currently burning in Washington state, bringing some of the worst air quality in the world to the Pacific Northwest. Investigators believe the Nakia Creek fire was caused by a "pyrotechnic", and are looking for possible suspects.
Wildfires in Washington: Nakia Creek Fire
Wildfires in Washington: The Nakia Creek Fire is 23% contained. Crews are aiming to have full containment by the end of October, evacuation orders have been lifted.
Rain finally returns to Western Washington
Seattle - Rain and cooler temperatures are finally back in the Pacific Northwest as showers continue Saturday morning. A cool weather system will continue to bring a few isolated showers through the afternoon, but most spots will remain dry. High temperatures will remain cool, in the low to mid 50s.
Debris flow, flash floods now a concern for areas ravaged by wildfires
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - Much-needed rain will return to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and state officials are urging people to be aware of slides in the areas ravaged by wildfires. A strong moving system is expected to hit early Friday morning, bringing cooler temperatures, winds and rain to the region.
Protesters to rally for Iran at Washington state capitol
The Freedom Rally for Iran is set to occur on Saturday. Demonstrators are going to rally outside the state capitol in Olympia to support the people of Iran.
Researchers concerned about mental health risks of dabbing, highly potent cannabis products
SEATTLE - A group of local researchers are concerned about dabbing, fearing that in five to 10 years from now, people who use the highly concentrated form of marijuana will see significant negative effects on physical and mental health. Using bud has had the green light for nearly a decade...
Air quality issues Thursday, smoke clears and rain returns Friday
Seattle - Poor air quality will be a major factor around the Puget Sound area Thursday morning with some relief from the smoke expected starting Thursday evening. Most spots up and down the I-5 corridor from Bellingham to Olympia are in the "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" air quality index categories.
Seattle weather: Fall-like weather has finally arrived in Western Washington
Seattle - It is finally going to feel like fall in Western Washington as cool temperatures and rain return to the Pacific Northwest. What a difference 24 hours makes! Air quality levels are all in the "good" category this Friday morning. Thursday around the same time, air quality was in the "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" levels.
'The Great Washington Shakeout' starts on Thursday
'The Great Washington Shakeout' starts at around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday. It is a statewide event to teach people about how to prepare for earthquakes.
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
MultiCare addresses third-party data breach
Health systems across the nation and in Washington state have become recent targets of cyber hacking. In an announcement to its website, MultiCare said a number of past and present employees had their names, addresses and social security numbers stolen in a data breach.
MultiCare employees at risk of identity theft after third-party data breach
TACOMA, Wash. - Health systems across the nation and in Washington state have become recent targets of cyber hacking. In an announcement to its website, MultiCare said a number of past and present employees had their names, addresses and social security numbers stolen in a data breach.
