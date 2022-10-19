Read full article on original website
WVNews
Frankfort defeated Elkins 50-13 to move to 7-1 on the season overall.
WVNews
Carder's four touchdowns lead Lewis past PB, 35-28
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rode a workhorse performance from Brayden Carder and a dominant second-half defensive effort from Maddox Gillespie to erase an eight-point Philip Barbour halftime lead and pick up a 35-28 victory Friday night in Philippi. Both teams saw their promising opening drives fizzle...
WVNews
Antero Resources and MPLX join forces, renovate West Union Park in Doddridge County, West Virginia
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Local elected officials commemorated the renovations to West Union Park during a ribbon cutting ceremony held by Antero Resources and MPLX, along with the Town of West Union. Kindergarteners from Doddridge County Early Learning Academy were invited to break in the new equipment,...
WVNews
Morton, Brooks lift Texas Tech over West Virginia 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday. Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home.
WVNews
Grafton defeats Robert C. Byrd in penalty kicks to win section
CLARKSBURG, W. Va (WV News) — Grafton and Robert C. Byrd played a classic Class AA/A Region II, Section 1 title game where a one goal difference was going to be the outcome from the start. Both teams went through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods 0-0 resulting in...
WVNews
Julia B. Brown Malone
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Julia B. Brown Malone, 85, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Grafton on January 2, 1937, a daughter of the late Preston C. and Mary Spatafore Brown.
WVNews
West Virginia thumped by Texas Tech, 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (WV News) — The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play in a 48-10 rout at the hands of the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12). Texas Tech never trailed, scoring on the game’s opening drive on a 19-yard...
WVNews
Franklin D. Toothman, Sr.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Franklin D. Toothman, Sr., affectionately known as “Whitey," 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Clarksburg at the Louis A. Johnson Veterans Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on July 12, 1933, in West Milford,...
WVNews
Braylyn Sparks scores golden goal as Philip Barbour keeps sectional title
PHILIPPI. W.Va. (WV News) — Heading to sudden-victory overtime, Philip Barbour senior captain Darcy Knight grabbed the attention of her team in the huddle. “I was like, ‘Hey, guys, this could be my last. I really don’t want to lose here. I know we have the potential.’” Knight reflected after the game. “We were definitely not playing as well as any of us thought we should.”
WVNews
New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022
West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
WVNews
Braylyn Sparks rushes upfield in control of the ball.JPG
WVNews
Norwood Elementary hosts Halloween Fun Run
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a brisk but sunny Saturday morning at Clarksburg City Park in Nutter Fort for the first Halloween Fun Run in support of the Norwood Elementary Parent Teachers Organization. More than 60 children and adults took to the course to see how...
WVNews
2 Western Pennsylvania men get prison in Harrison County, West Virginia, drug case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Western Pennsylvanians will serve at least 2 years of incarceration in West Virginia for bringing narcotics into Harrison County. Charles Que Sean Whatley, 28, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy in July to 2-10 years for possession with intent to deliver less than gram of fentanyl.
