MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Aaron Dawson's 28-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter lifted Valparaiso to a 40-35 win over Morehead State on Saturday. Dawson rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries for the Beacons (4-3, 3-1 Pioneer Football League).

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO